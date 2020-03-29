Pet Parenting: 5 basic grooming tips for your cat

Your pet child needs a lot of care even if he or she is independent. Cats love grooming themselves but there are a lot of things that they cannot do on their own and it's important that you take care of them and keep them well-groomed and hygienic.

As a cat parent, you may feel that your furry baby can do all the grooming on its own but that's not really true. While cats may spend a lot of time on grooming themselves and cleaning themselves, there are some things that you may have to do for your cat. Unlike a dog, your cat does not necessarily need a bath every now and then but it does need some grooming. But taking your cat to for a grooming session can turn out to be very expensive and this is why it's always good to know some basic grooming tips and do this at home. Grooming your cat at home will also give you the time to bond with your cat. But it is also important to remember that cats are moody and it's important that your cat is relaxed and in a good mood when you groom him or her. Also, keep some treats handy because you want your cat to remember a grooming session in a positive way and not as a stressful moment.

Here are some grooming tips for your cat.

1. Your cat may be grooming herself but she cannot remove the dead and loose fur and this is why they keep shedding but you can save yourself the trouble by brushing your cat daily from the head to tail. Remember to be very gentle near the chest and belly.

2. If your cat has become really dirty and you want to bathe her, remember to use a good cat shampoo and brush your cat before you bathe her. Do not put water on your cats face. They do not like water on their nose, ears or eyes. Remember to use lukewarm water.

3. Remember to invest in a good cat nail clipper. This can make it very comfortable for your cat. Ensure that your cat is relaxed and comfortable with you touching her paws. Never clip their nails near the pink area or they may bleed. Simply clip the sharp tips of their nails and let them go.

4. Take a small tissue or a cotton pad soaked in warm water to clean your cat's nose and eyes. Cats often have nasal secretion as well as dirt and grime around their eyes. You can also use some warm or lukewarm water to cleanse their paws and under their nails, if they're dirty.

5. It is very important to keep your cat's ears clean in order to prevent ear mites or infection. Use a damp cloth or an earbud to clean their ear and remember that their ears are sensitive and delicate so be very careful while you do it. You can also have the vet clean their ears regularly.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More