Pet Parenting: 5 Cat behaviour myths decoded

Cats are often underestimated to have as pets and dogs are often preferred over them because there are many myths associated with this animal. So, people tend to avoid to have them over other animals. However that shouldn't be case, check these cat behaviour myths which are busted.

Cats are one of the most popular domestic pets. They are cute, loving and like to cuddle, which makes them a great animal to have as a pet. But often this animal is misunderstood due to some myths and stereotypes which make people consider them to be unsafe. One of the most common myths is that cats cannot be trained.

Similarly, there are several other myths associated with a cat, which is why people often prefer to have a dog as pets. So, today we have decoded those typical myths to show you how adorable they are in reality. Read on to know the common cat myths.

5 Common Cat behaviour myths busted:

Cats cannot be trained

This is the most common and biggest myth about a cat. They can be trained. If you believe in this myth and don’t train your cat regularly, they may experience behavioural problems. They can be taught targeting, attention, trimming, brushing and handling, certain fun tricks, etc.

Showing their abdomen means they want cuddles

It doesn’t always mean so. When they show their abdomen part, it means they want to show the defensive nature of themselves. So, they may scratch or bite at that moment. So, be careful about it because their abdomen area is also very delicate.

They don’t need socialisation

Cats need to socialise properly during the initial period of their life. They learn about safe and unsafe things between 2 and 7 weeks of age. So, this time needs to be utilised properly for their socialisation. You can also opt for kitten kindergarten to give them socialisation classes.

Scratching furniture is a badly behaved cat

This is absolutely a normal trait of them to release energy, sharpen their claws, stretch muscles, etc. But that doesn't mean that they are badly behaved cats. They are just showing their natural traits.

They are solitary animals

That’s not true at all. They also need to play, need attention and training to have potential growth. If you tend to leave your cat alone regularly for a long time, it may experience the symptoms of separation anxiety like vomiting, lack of appetite, etc. If you see any of these signs in them, consult with a veterinarian. And give your cat ample attention, time and training.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×