Pet Parenting: 5 Things that can stress out your cat

Just like humans, animals also get stressed out and feel anxious and it's very important to know the things that can trigger your cat child and make them feel stressed.

We all have those little triggers that make us feel stressed out. It's not uncommon to feel disturbed by the little things that happen around us. We care a lot about our own mental health and the same way as a pet parent it's our responsibility to ensure the mental health of our pet child. Just like humans, cats also have triggers that scare them and stress them out and it's important to understand their triggers as a pet parent. Your cat child is your responsibility and some things around them can make them feel anxious and disturbed. This can be the source of the major behavioural changes that your cat may display. Stressed cats tend to have litter problems and display aggressive or stressed behaviour. This can, in turn, be troublesome for the pet parent as well and no parent wants to see their furry baby feel stressed, anxious or troubled. This is why it's important to know their triggers and prevent them from affecting your cats.

Here are some things that can trigger stress in cats.

1. Loud sounds can stress out cats because they have a supersonic hearing power. Sudden high pitched or low pitched sounds can be very stressful for your cat and be a major stressor and makes them anxious.

2. A cat has a much stronger sense of smell as compared to humans and any strong scent or odour can irritate your pet. Avoid using any strong scented candles or room fresheners because it can be the source of stress for your cat. Even cleaning agents and chemicals can be troublesome for your pet. The strong scent and chemicals can also cause respiratory problems.

3. It is very important to introduce a new cat or dog carefully. Cats don't like unknown pets walking into their safe and secure territory and can be a cause of stress for them. This may also make your cat want to attack the other pet.

4. Cats don't take well to changes and like to stick to their usual place and routine. Any changes in your cat's schedule or the home can make them anxious. Any new furniture or people can also be stressful for your pet.

5. If your cat's litter box is located in a place that has a lot of noise and people around it, that can be very stressful for your cat. They like to have a quiet and safe space while they do their business and not having that place can be a trigger for them and cause problems.

