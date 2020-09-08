  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Pet Parenting: 5 Things to keep in mind when you buy a toy for your pooch

Planning on buying a new toy for your furry friend? Here’s what you should keep in mind when you buy a new toy for your dog.
2462 reads Mumbai
People,Dogs,pet parenting,Pet toysPet Parenting: 5 Things to keep in mind when you buy a toy for your pooch
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Just like human beings, dogs can also get bored with the monotonous lifestyle. So, they also need some regular access to toys to play. But how many times have you given them household items to play with? You have to be careful about the kind of toys you buy for you pooch to prevent injuries and keep them safe. And the best thing about dogs is that they are not choosy when it comes to toys, they are always willing to play with any object they can get their paws on. 

There is no doubt that it is adorable to see your little dog playing with toys, but it is important to keep in mind the kind of toys you buy for them. From the material to the sustainability, you should take care of these things before you buy toys for your quadruped. 

Here are things to look out for when choosing a new toy for your dog. 

1- Avoid toys that have sharp edges and soft rubber toys that can be destroyed easily. Hard nylon or hard rubber toys are the best for your quadruped. 

2- Avoid toys that have bells on them. Your dog might just rip the bell off and swallow it, so avoid these toys and also the ones with squeakers on the inside. 

3- Buy plush toys or the ones made with thick fabric. Watch out for any rips or tears at the seam. Throw them away if you notice any tears, buy new ones immediately.

4- Make sure you find a toy that is not too big or too small for your pooch. You should buy the right size for your dog so that they can at least play with it. 

5- Dental chews are a great way to take care of your canine’s health plan. They are also a safe option for your dog. 

ALSO READ: 10 Surprising myths and facts about cats and dogs that EVERY pet parent should know

Credits :pethealthcare, TOI, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement