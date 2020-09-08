Pet Parenting: 5 Things to keep in mind when you buy a toy for your pooch

Planning on buying a new toy for your furry friend? Here’s what you should keep in mind when you buy a new toy for your dog.

Just like human beings, dogs can also get bored with the monotonous lifestyle. So, they also need some regular access to toys to play. But how many times have you given them household items to play with? You have to be careful about the kind of toys you buy for you pooch to prevent injuries and keep them safe. And the best thing about dogs is that they are not choosy when it comes to toys, they are always willing to play with any object they can get their paws on.

There is no doubt that it is adorable to see your little dog playing with toys, but it is important to keep in mind the kind of toys you buy for them. From the material to the sustainability, you should take care of these things before you buy toys for your quadruped.

Here are things to look out for when choosing a new toy for your dog.

1- Avoid toys that have sharp edges and soft rubber toys that can be destroyed easily. Hard nylon or hard rubber toys are the best for your quadruped.

2- Avoid toys that have bells on them. Your dog might just rip the bell off and swallow it, so avoid these toys and also the ones with squeakers on the inside.

3- Buy plush toys or the ones made with thick fabric. Watch out for any rips or tears at the seam. Throw them away if you notice any tears, buy new ones immediately.

4- Make sure you find a toy that is not too big or too small for your pooch. You should buy the right size for your dog so that they can at least play with it.

5- Dental chews are a great way to take care of your canine’s health plan. They are also a safe option for your dog.

