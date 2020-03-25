Pet Parenting: 5 Tips to give your dog a healthy diet

Taking care of your pet child's nutritional requirements and maintaining their health is your responsibility as a pet parent and the right feeding tips can take you a long way in ensuring that you furry baby remains healthy and happy.

Every pet parent has numerous responsibilities towards their furry child. Having a dog is like having a little baby and this means that every pet parent has to ensure that their pet child gets adequate nutrition. Every dog needs to have a certain diet in order to remain healthy and fit and as a pet parent that is your responsibility towards your pet child. But with numerous brands in the market claiming to provide complete nutrition, it can be very difficult to understand what is best for your pet child. A bad diet can damage your dog's health and make him fat or malnourished and this is why it is important that every dog parent keep a close eye on their pet's food and eating habits and ensure that they have the ideal body weight and stay healthy and happy. It's important to remember that your dog is a natural meat eater but they can also digest vegetarian food and get nutrition from it which makes it much tougher to maintain their diet.

Here are some feeding tips for your dog.

1. Dry food is essential for your dog's health and teeth. It prevents the build-up of tartar and plaque and protects the dental health of your pet child. Dry food also has a lower fat content and has a high carb content.

2. Along with the dry food your dog also needs wet food to satisfy his taste buds as well as his nutritional requirements. But it's always good if you mix both wet and dry food so that your dog can have a mixed but balanced diet.

3. Your dog can survive on homecooked meals as well and you can choose to feed your dog a vegetarian meal but it's essential to get your pet child's diet planned by the vet. This will ensure that you furry baby gets a wholesome diet and proper nutrients, be it veg or non-veg.

4. Feed your dog a controlled and planned diet according to their weight and nutritional requirements and avoid leaving out any dry food for them to eat because they might eat just out of boredom. Adult dogs don't need to be fed more than twice a day.

5. Most people tend to indulge their pet child in a lot of treats but just like you watch your child's sugar and candy intake, you also need to watch your dog's treat intake and ensure that you don't overindulge them.

