Pet Parenting: 6 Exercises that your cat will enjoy doing

It’s really not easy to make your cats do exercises regularly. They won’t listen to you as a dog does. So, the workout session has to be super fun. Here are some tips for that.
Cats also need to keep healthy and active with regular workout and activities. Veterinarians also recommend making your little furry friends do exercises regularly. They also need to be mentally stimulated regularly, otherwise, certain health and mental issues will be shown in them. 

 

Even, it’s very important to make your old cats do exercises also to keep them active. But cats won’t do exercises regularly like dogs. You need to use certain strategies for this. So, hence you need to follow these tips.

 

Tips for making your cats do exercises regularly. 

 

1- It won’t be easy to do exercises with your cat, because they don’t listen to your request. So, it’s better to get two cats together. It would be easier to make them do exercises like wrestling or chasing each other. 

 

2- Cat towers are available in pet stores. You can buy them for your friend so that they can climb on that for a good workout. 

 

3- Keep lots of toys around him for exercises. And they don’t need to be expensive pet toys. You can use normal household objects to keep them busy. 

 

4- Laser pointers are good for them to chase. It will be a good workout for them and a great fun time for you as well. So, you can try some laser toys for the activity. 

 

5- You can put your cat on a treadmill also for the workout. But make sure you are always there with him when he is on the treadmill. Start it initially with a slow pace and do this only with young cats. 

 

6- If you are completely done with all training for your cat, then you can take him outside for a walk as we do for dogs. But this can only be done after proper training.

