Pet Parenting: 6 Tips to take care of your older dog

Your furry friend needs some extra care and attention when they start to age. At this phase, they may get some health issues as well. So, these are some tips to follow for pampering your older dog.

When you have an older dog in your house, then there will be more responsibilities on you. He then needs some extra care and pampers than what he used to get. Since their health is now deteriorating due to age, so you have to keep a strict eye on his health, diet, exercises etc.

You have to take him to vet for a regular checkup, give him a healthy diet and be prompt when he shows the symptoms of any medical issues. So, here are some tips that will help you to take care of your senior dog.

Tips to take care of your senior dog.

1.Dog’s dental hygiene is very crucial as he ages. Regular brushing and professional cleaning are very necessary to prevent any dental issue and decay.

2.Talk to your vet to give a healthy diet to your senior dog. At this phase, they tend to face different issues like chewing problems, appetite loss, digestion issues, obesity etc. So, try to give him a fibre-rich diet to improve digestion and reduce his carbohydrate intake for maintaining his weight.

3.As your dog ages, he needs exercises to stay fit both mentally and physically. So, you can take him for a gentle walk for workout and let him complete some food puzzles to make his brain sharp.

4.Just like older people need to go to doctors for regular checkups for health issues, your senior dog also needs to be taken to a vet at least twice a year. Because at this age, many dogs have certain serious health issues like cancer, diabetes, arthritis, hip dysplasia etc. So, they might be given some blood tests and other examinations.

5.You need to provide special accommodations for your senior dog. If he has hip dysplasia or any joint issues, then put stairs so that he can get in the car or be with you on the bed. His food and water should be near to his bed so that he can easily reach them.

6.Always have a keen attention to him. If you can observe any kind of change like behaviour, appetite, weight gain or loss, dental problems, lumps, lesions then talk to your vet immediately.

