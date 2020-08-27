0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Pet Parenting: 6 Tips to take care of your older dog

Your furry friend needs some extra care and attention when they start to age. At this phase, they may get some health issues as well. So, these are some tips to follow for pampering your older dog.
Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
Pet Parenting: 6 Tips to take care of your older dogPet Parenting: 6 Tips to take care of your older dog

When you have an older dog in your house, then there will be more responsibilities on you. He then needs some extra care and pampers than what he used to get. Since their health is now deteriorating due to age, so you have to keep a strict eye on his health, diet, exercises etc.

You have to take him to vet for a regular checkup, give him a healthy diet and be prompt when he shows the symptoms of any medical issues. So, here are some tips that will help you to take care of your senior dog.

Tips to take care of your senior dog.

1.Dog’s dental hygiene is very crucial as he ages. Regular brushing and professional cleaning are very necessary to prevent any dental issue and decay.

2.Talk to your vet to give a healthy diet to your senior dog. At this phase, they tend to face different issues like chewing problems, appetite loss, digestion issues, obesity etc. So, try to give him a fibre-rich diet to improve digestion and reduce his carbohydrate intake for maintaining his weight.

3.As your dog ages, he needs exercises to stay fit both mentally and physically. So, you can take him for a gentle walk for workout and let him complete some food puzzles to make his brain sharp.

4.Just like older people need to go to doctors for regular checkups for health issues, your senior dog also needs to be taken to a vet at least twice a year. Because at this age, many dogs have certain serious health issues like cancer, diabetes, arthritis, hip dysplasia etc. So, they might be given some blood tests and other examinations.

5.You need to provide special accommodations for your senior dog. If he has hip dysplasia or any joint issues, then put stairs so that he can get in the car or be with you on the bed. His food and water should be near to his bed so that he can easily reach them.

6.Always have a keen attention to him. If you can observe any kind of change like behaviour, appetite, weight gain or loss, dental problems, lumps, lesions then talk to your vet immediately.

Also Read: Pet Parenting: THESE are the 6 tips to keep your dog healthy

Credits :

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement