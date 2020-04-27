Pet Parenting: 7 healthy foods you can share with your dog

Ever wondered what human foods are good for your dog? Here is a list to help you out.

Do you always wonder if you can share your food with your dog? You’re not alone. We try to feed our dogs the same things that we eat but stop at the thought of what effect it might have on their health. The end result – your dog looking at you with his sad eyes which you can’t bear to see, can you? After all, you took full responsibility for your pet's nutritional requirements when you adopted them.

As much as you would love to share your food with your dog, you have to choose for them wisely. Some food options are healthier for your quadruped than others. But some foods can be toxic for them, which is why it is important to be careful of what you feed them. But there are some human snacks that you can feed your four-legged friend that might benefit them. But before we check out the list, don’t forget to consult a veterinarian.

Here are some good foods for your dog.

1) Peanut butter: Loaded with protein, healthy fats, vitamin B and E, unsalted peanut butter is a great option for your dog.

2) Chicken: Good quality raw, cooked and boneless chicken is healthy for your pooch as long as it doesn’t contain any spices.

3) Carrots: High in fibre and vitamin A, chewing raw carrots can be beneficial for your dog. It is good for your puppy's teeth as well.

4) Yogurt: It is full of protein and calcium which will help improve your dog’s digestive health. Make sure it has no sweetener and includes active cultures.

5) Eggs: You can feed your dog raw or cooked eggs without the shell. It will provide them with biotin, protein and selenium. Serve it plain, without any salt.

6) Green beans: If your pooch is overweight, this one is a great option. Green beans are high in fibre and low in calories which will help them lose weight.

7) Sweet potatoes: These contain vitamin A, fibre and other nutrients that your four-legged friend can easily digest.

