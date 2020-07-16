Pet Parenting: 8 Tips to feed your picky dog

Is your dog too picky for eating? This is a very common problem with them. But you need to follow some guidelines to give them a good diet. Read on to know it.

If you have a dog then it’s possible for you to understand how much picky they can be for eating. It’s really hard to give healthy foods to your picky dog as they want something new and tasty every day. Dog owners often face trouble for the picky eating habits of their little furry friend. Generally, small dogs are pickier than large ones.

It’s not always that much tough to deal with a picky dog if you learn the right tactics. You need to maintain a routine and proper training for your dog. There are some other reasons also for which they may not be willing to eat like health issues. So, these are some tips to feed your picky dog properly.

Feeding tips for picky dog:

1- If your dog is generally a good eater then he or she may refuse to eat occasionally when he is not well. So, check if they have got any symptoms. You can also talk to your vet about it.

2- For the picky eater’s diet plan, you have to make a strict routine. And all of your family members have to follow it to feed him. This will not be changed at any cost.

3- Often, dogs become picky eaters because of over-indulgences. It’s very normal for them to say no to boring foods if they usually get tasty treats from their owner. So, keep all treats for a special purpose only.

4- Set a time limit for him to finish his meal. If he doesn’t eat the whole meal in 15-20 minutes then pick it up and he will understand this. And try to give two small meals in a day rather one big meal.

5- Maintain the same time for his feeding and don’t change it.

6- Your dog may not like distractions while eating. So, feed him in a quiet place. You have to understand where your dog likes to eat.

7- Often, we give some tasty extra foods to encourage their feeding. But make sure, the extras are given in a very small amount, otherwise, you will ruin the balance between his actual meal and extras. 8- Lastly, always remember consistency is the key. If your dog is doing great with a new formula, then make him habituated with that only. Don’t keep changing them frequently.

