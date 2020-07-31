Pet Parenting: Do pets need a sanitizer of their own?

Anushka Iyer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wiggles.in has shared her vital inputs on pet sanitizers and their benefits among others.

Hand sanitizers have proved to become the first line of defense against germs and harmful bacteria in 2020. In times like this, they have become a “must carry” item for us everywhere. Rubbing our hands with a little glob of sanitizer every once in a while is the best way to avoid falling sick and keeping harmful bacteria at bay. Hand sanitizers work wonders for us and help in keeping us safe, so don’t you think it's necessary to get one which is made especially for your pets? After all, our pets are keeping us sane through this pandemic with their unconditional love and attention while we are working from home? That brings us to this question….

Do Pet Sanitizers exist?

Yes, they do! In fact, one pet care start-up has come up with a pet sanitizer for pets that is exclusively for them. Wondering what goes into them and how effective are they on our furry pals? Read on…

What are Pet Sanitizers?

Just like human sanitizers, pet sanitizers are instant cleaners that are made specifically for pets and protect them from harmful bacteria and germs. They come in a liquid form like any normal sanitizer but are way different than human-grade sanitizers.

How do Pet Sanitizers work?

Pet Sanitizers work like an antiseptic. They contain a minute amount of Benzalkonium Chloride (vet-approved & safe) that is an effective germ killer, works as an antimicrobial agent and kills up to 99.9% of germs. So even though they do not have alcohol in them, the antimicrobial agent works overtime to kill germs and viruses. They also contain premium essential oils of Holy Basil (which acts as a natural insect repellent), Lavender (which prevents fungal infections) and Lemongrass (which acts as a natural deodorizer and eliminates odour).

So if you happen to get back home after a walk with your pet, all you need to do is simply open the pet sanitizer cap and spray once on your pet’s paws or coat. This helps to ward off any germs that your pet’s paws or coat may have picked up while on the walk outdoors.

Benefits of Pet Sanitizers?

Most human sanitizers contain alcohol (ethanol) and chemicals such as (Hydrogen Peroxide) in them which is harmful and unsafe for your pet but pet sanitizers are 100% alcohol-free which makes them ideal for your fur baby.

They are easy to use and carry. Take one of these while taking your pet for a walk and your pet essential bag is complete.

Pet sanitizers also act as skin soothers and heal your pet’s skin.

Pet sanitizers provide rinse-free protection on-the-go which is useful when water sources aren’t around.

Some pet sanitizers eliminate odour in pets and also act as an insect repellent which is extremely helpful.

Why can’t we just use normal human sanitizers for our pets?

The sanitizers that we humans use, contain large amounts of alcohol and hydrogen peroxide to keep germs at bay but these are very harmful to your pets if they come in contact with them. Whenever humans come in contact with toxic materials, their eyes become blurry and eventually they fall unconscious and have other harmful effects on their bodies. The same happens with pets when they come in contact with toxic materials such as human sanitizers.

What happens when your pets come in contact with human sanitizers?

If a pet licks human sanitizers or if you touch your pet after applying hand sanitizers, the pet may suffer a lot and be in immense pain due to the toxicity of the ingredients used in the human sanitizers. Other harmful effects of human sanitizers on pets include lethargy, vomiting, incoordination, weak respirations, and dangerous drops in blood sugar, blood pressure and body temperature. There have been incidents where pet owners have mixed water or some other liquids with human sanitizers and applied them to their pets which is more harmful and will give your pet a hard time.

Why use a sanitizer when we can just bathe our pets?

Pet sanitizers provide rinse-free protection on the go. Taking your pet for a walk daily is necessary but giving them a bath every day would be difficult. Bathing your pets daily can cause their skin to dry and lead to skin infections. Carrying a hand sanitizer with you would be much more helpful and ensure the safety of your pets.

How important are pet sanitizers in today’s world?

Pets are an important part of our life and have a special place in our hearts. Keeping them safe and healthy should be our priority. Their paws come in contact with multiple surfaces throughout the day which makes them vulnerable to germs out there. By simply carrying around a pet sanitizer you can contribute a lot in keeping them safe and protected from harmful bacteria. After all, It's better to be safe than sorry.

By Anushka Iyer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wiggles.in

