Pet Parenting: Here are 5 signs that indicate that your dog is depressed

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Dogs are emotional beings and sensitive. Just like humans they too can develop mental health problems but spotting the signs can be a little tricky. This is why every pet parent should keep tabs on their pet's mental health.

You might be the best pet parent but that does not mean that you don't make mistakes. We all tend to make mistakes and when it comes to pet parenting the one most common mistake that most people make is not paying heed to their pet's mental health. Being a parent to a furry baby is not easy but not many of us are able to keep tabs on our pet's mental health. It's the one things that no one really talks about.



We all know that dogs understand emotions and they feel a lot more than we can ever imagine but there is a large communication gap between humans and dogs. You might be able to understand your little pups needs but you might not understand when they're struggling with a mental health problem. They don't have the luxury of being able to share their problems with us or get help but as a pet parent, it's our responsibility to understand our pooch and get it the help it needs.

Here are some signs that your dog is depressed.

1. Dogs usually have a different sleep pattern and sleep a little more than humans do but if your dog has suddenly become inactive and sleeps all day and refuses to get out of the bed then it might be a sign of depression. Just like humans, dogs too sleep a lot when they're depressed.

2. If your dog excessively licks his own paws or bites or chews them then it indicates that he is dealing with a problem which is possibly psychological because dogs lick or chew their paws when they're trying to soothe themselves.

3. When your dog suddenly loses all interest in activities like playing, going for a walk or baths and spends all his or her time in laying low and seems sad and less active then there is a big chance that your dog is suffering for depression and needs medical attention.

4. Depression can make people feel alone and this is why many people isolate themselves and the same thing happens with dogs. If your dog is withdrawn and has stopped interacting with family, friends and hides away or has been isolating himself then that is a big sign of trouble.

5. You might notice some changes in your dog's diet if he is depressed. If your dog suddenly starts eating too much or eats too little or refuses to eat then chances are that he is feeling low and depressed. You might also notice some changes in his weight as well due to the changes in his appetite.

Read More