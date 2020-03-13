Pet Parenting: Here are 6 signs that your cat is struggling with depression

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Cats have a different personality and they can be a little difficult to understand. But as a pet parent, it's your responsibility to take care of your pet child's physical and mental health. Cats can also have depression and we all need to know the telltale signs of trouble.

We've all heard about depression and it has become a common mental health problem in today's time. All the stress from work and home can lead to mental health problems but did you know that your furry baby could also get depressed? We take loads of care of our pet child and try to do our best to maintain their health but often we forget to take care of their mental health. Pets CAN get depressed too.

Cats tend to have different personalities. Some are very active, playful and social while others are quiet, anti-social and lazy. This can make you wonder what's wrong with your cat but it's very important to be able to differentiate between your pet child's personality and depression. This is why we need to be on a lookout for any signs of depression in cats and if you do spot any early signs its best to take your kitty to the vet or an animal behaviour specialist instead of stalling it.

Here are some signs that your cat is struggling with depression.

1. Cats love grooming themselves and staying clean but it's always good to keep tabs on your furry child's grooming habits. If your cat suddenly stops grooming or indulges in over grooming, it's a sign that your cat may be depressed.

2. Cats often tend to be lazy and lethargic but when your cat goes from sleeping all day to not wanting to play at all that's a sign of trouble. As lazy as they may be, they always find something or the other that interests them and play every now and then but if your cat just stops taking interest in any fun activity that she or he enjoyed earlier, it's a sign that they may be depressed.

3. A sudden change in your cat's behaviour is always a sign of trouble. If your loving cat suddenly becomes aloof and begins to avoid social interaction and affection, it might be a sign of depression. But also remember that if you withdrawn and quiet cat suddenly demands attention and becomes very needy that could also be a sign of depression.

4. If your cat suddenly begins to vocalise a lot more than usual it may mean that your cat is depressed. Depressed cats tend to be excessively vocal and express their feelings by yowling and crying.

5. Depression can lead to mood swings which can make your cat very irritable and moody. In such a situation, your cat may become aggressive and begin to hiss, growl and attack people when they try to get close.

6. A major sign of depression is a change in eating habits. Your cat may simply lose its appetite and refuse to eat at all. Every cat owner knows how much they love food but if your cat has stopped taking interest in food and treats, it's a sure shot sign of trouble.

Read More