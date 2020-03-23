Pet Parenting: Here are some tips to give your cat a proper meal

Feeding your cat and ensuring that it gets a full nutritious meal is every pet parent's responsibility but most of us end up making feeding mistakes which can harm our furry baby's health. Read on

Being a pet parent means having responsibilities. A pet is just like our own child and when it comes to caring for your child you have to know everything that there is to know and take the best possible care of your pet child. Having a pet is like having a 3-year-old child which means that you have to look after all your furry baby's needs. From their food to their poop, you have to keep tabs on everything. Now most of us who have cats as our pet child, we end up turning to dry food or kibbles to feed them for the sake of our convenience but it's always important to ensure that our child has the best diet keeping their health in mind. Your cat's nutritional needs are very important and as a pet parent, it's your responsibility to ensure that these needs are met without fail and in order to do that you need some feeding tips.

Here are some feeding tips for cats.

1. Cats tend to eat their main meals during dawn and dusk because that's how their biological clockwork. This is the best time to feed them.

2. Remember that cats are hardcore non-vegetarians and while you can feed homemade vegetarian meals to dogs you cannot do the same. Cats NEED to eat non-veg to satisfy their nutritional needs.

3. Many people tend to keep dry food out for your cat to eat whenever they want but this is not good as it may lead to overeating. Cats tend to overeat when they're bored which is unhealthy. Have a fixed mealtime for your cat.

4. It's important to add some wet food to your cat's diet. Try to feed your cat a mixture of kibbles and wet food in every meal but if you're unable to do so, you can feed them a good meal full of wet food whenever possible and leave them with kibbles during the day.

5. Cats love a good treat every now and then but remember to not overdo the treats or you may end up with an obese cat on your hands. Remember to only give them an occasional treat between their meals.

6. Water is equally important for your cat and cats are notorious when it comes to staying hydrated. They will only drink water if you provide them with clean water. Remember to clean their water bowl and change the water at least 2 to 3 times a day.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More