Pet Parenting: Here are some tips for raising a puppy

Raising a puppy is not an easy task, but it can be made much easier if you follow some tips. Read on to know more.

Planning to get yourself a cuddle buddy? Since you’re here, we are guessing you love dogs. There’s no denying that cute little puppies are the most adorable pets out there. Getting a dog is a big responsibility in itself but raising them right is a bigger one. If you’ve never had a puppy before, it might turn out more challenging for you than you would have imagined. Not trying to scare you, but it can be quite daunting if you don’t know the basics.

Yes, puppies can be a lot of work, but it will all be worth it once your little fur-ball turns into a perfect pooch. Raising a puppy to be a healthy dog is really important, especially in the initial months. Luckily, there are some things to make it all so much easier for you. All you need to do is follow these tips and have patience.

With that said, here are some tips for raising a puppy.

1- The first thing you should do is take the puppy to the vet for a thorough examination to get information on their nutritional requirements, vaccinations, et al.

2- Set a proper eating schedule for your puppy. Most dogs settle into a new environment faster when a proper routine is followed. Do it right and it will help you raise a well-balanced and healthy dog.

3- Start the training process from the get-go if you want a well-mannered dog. Train your puppy to greet the guests properly, play nicely and potty train them. It might seem difficult in the beginning, but it will all work out eventually.

4- Puppy chewing stuff is not uncommon behaviour. It is probably because of teething. Biting is another behavioural problem you need to deal with. Tell your puppy to stop if he bites. If the puppy doesn’t stop, you might want to identify the cause to successfully eliminate it. If you’re not able to pinpoint the cause, then try visiting a vet.

5- Puppies love to explore, which is why it is important to puppy-proof your house. Secure electrical cords, put toxic substances such as cleaning supplies out of reach, close any openings in the house where your puppy might get stuck, and more.

6- Development of your puppy depends on how to treat and train him. Help stimulate his mind with appropriate playthings and outdoor exercise. Bored dogs are more likely to engage in aggressive behaviour. Also, make sure that you have all the necessary dog supplies in your house.

7- Lastly and most importantly, you need to be prepared for the new responsibility you voluntarily opted for. If you decided to adopt a puppy then this means you should give them time as dogs require a lot of love and care, especially in the first 16 weeks of their life.

