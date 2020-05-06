Pet Parenting Tips: Here’s how to give your cat a good bath

Pet Parenting Tips: It’s not so easy to give a bath to your cats because they hate water. So, you have to be extra careful while bathing them so that they don’t get terrified with it. Take cues from the tips given below.

It’s not easy to bathe a cat as they really don’t like water. So, you have to be very careful while giving a bath to your little furry friend. You might observe that some domestic cats hate taking a bath, whereas there are other species of wild cats who enjoy being in the water. Tigers and Jaguars like to soak themselves in it as their habitats are mostly in a hot environment; so to keep their body cool, they always take a dip in the water.

Cats can create a shield against their skin that absorbs the moisture. Also, it gets really hard for them to dry after the bath. But cats also don’t need bathing regularly as they can groom themselves naturally and regular brushing is enough for them. However, sometimes you need to bathe them, if they have completely soiled themselves, returned home from the chimney pipe or have been given fungicidal medications. In such cases, you need to give them a proper bath.

Tips to bathe your cat properly.

Things you need for the bath:

Rubber gloves.

Cat shampoo.

A round plastic bucket (if you are not bathing them in your sink).

A large towel.

Cotton balls to clean the ears.

A small cloth to clean the face.

Method to give the bath:

1- Fill in your sink or bucket with 2 to 3 inches of lukewarm water.

2- Wet your cat from shoulder to the tail and then apply shampoo.

3- Lather and rinse the fur with the shampoo like you do on your own hair.

4- Use a damp cloth to wash the cat's face; don’t splash water on it.

5- Now, clean the inner portion of the ears with the cotton balls and don’t put any kind of object in it.

6- After the cleaning, rinse them thoroughly and put them on the towel and fold it around your cat.

7- Rub the towel properly to dry them as much as possible.

8- For the cats with long hair, you can use a blow dryer but only if the noise doesn’t terrify them.

