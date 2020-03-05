Pet Parenting: Here's everything you need to know about canine food poisoning

Food poisoning is not only common with humans, but it's also common with dogs. Here's everything you need to know about canine food poisoning and how to deal with it.

We humans can express everything we feel. We can tell if we are sick, sad, angry or upset over something or someone. But when it comes to dogs, they cannot do so. Hence, they often have to rely on us to understand them. Just like dogs, they also have food poisoning at times. While we get it treated and talk about it, dogs usually cannot express if something is wrong.

While it can be mild and your pet can recover within a few days. However, it can be life-threatening if left untreated. So, if you have a pet pooch, then here's everything that you should know about canine food poisoning. These things will help you take care of your dog in a better way.

Food poisoning: Canines suffer from food poisoning when they consume something lethal to them. Be it cakes, chemicals, some veggies, creamy stuff or anything from the garbage trash which is contaminated or spoilt. And if your pooch has food poisoning the symptoms start to show up depending on what it has eaten and what quantity, its age, breed and health.

However, there are some common symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, increased drooling, loss of appetite, shivering uncontrollably, whining in pain and changes in behaviour such as sudden aggression that you should watch out for. In some cases, dogs even display neurological signs including a lack of coordination, tremors and seizures.

When it comes to food poisoning, many pet parents believe that causing vomiting is the best way to get the substance out of their dog’s body. However, this also has the risk of choking and causing dehydration until and unless the pet has been drinking plenty of water. In this case, you should take your dog to the Vet or call them for support.

Read More