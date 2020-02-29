Pet Parenting: HERE's the perfect way to pet a dog

If you love our little paw buddies and don't mind petting them whenever you see them, then here are a few thing you must keep in mind the next time you end up petting one.

We all love to pet our paw buddies. Be it at the dog cafes, street, parks or at a friend's place, we cannot control ourselves when we see an adorable pooch approaching us. Some people are fond of dogs and love petting them whenever they get a chance to do so. However, what they don't realise is the fact that, at times, their petting might be making the dog uncomfortable.

Yes, dogs have their likes and dislikes, and hence we need to know how to pet them right. It's essential to understand the dog before petting it. Don’t pet a dog which doesn’t initiate contact with you. Even the slightest hint of contact, like tail wagging or eye contact, can be considered a sign for petting. Apart from this, there are many such things that you need to keep in mind.

Read below to find out what they are.

Be extra cautious around a sleeping, sick, or reserved dog. Don't get excited when you see them since you don't want to alarm them with sudden movements, greetings and pats.

If the dog is moving away from you or shows other signs of discomfort, it means that you need to stop touching him/her.

You might love to hug dogs, but it's not necessary that they like it too. Some dogs get frightened and threatened when you hug them. Cuddling your pooch is nothing less than rejuvenation, but you need to be cautious. If you notice the dog displaying any such signs, it's better to back off for the moment.

While petting someone else's dog, make sure to ask the pet parent about the dog’s temperament and behaviour. If the dog is friendly with strangers you can slowly approach the dog and give a pat on the back.

Always remember that a dog has individual choices, likes and dislikes. However, most dogs like to be patted on the chest, back and behind the ears. Avoid petting on the muzzle, paws, top of the head and tail. Whatever you do, do it with love and affection.

