Pet Parenting: How to give your dog a relaxing spa day at home?

We often like to indulge in a spa treatment to feel relaxed. It makes us rejuvenated and relieves stress. So, if we can enjoy it so can our dogs. Pet dogs can also be provided with a soothing and relaxing spa treatment at home. They will enjoy this to the fullest.

Your dogs will feel highly pampered to have this spa session. But giving a spa treatment doesn’t mean you have to take them to a salon. You can easily create a spa session at your home for your little furry friend. So, here we have shared the steps of creating a relaxing spa day for your pet dog below.

Steps of giving your dog a soothing spa day:

1- First, make sure you have everything ready for the session from start to finish.

2- Then, start it by making him do some exercises to pump up your dog’s heart rate. This can be a long run or a simple walk.

3- After the intense workout, give him a nice massage to relax his muscles. The shoulder portion of your dogs carries a lot of weight, so focus on that area specifically. Use your finger tips to give the massage with circular motions on the entire body including the shoulders.

4- Next, clean his nails with a pedicure kit.

5- Then, bathe with warm water after the pedicure. Use a mild shampoo that conditions his skin well.

6- Once the bathing is done, pat the dog's coat dry with a towel; you can also use a hair dryer for it, but keep the temperature low.

7- Then brush his coat from head to tail in slow motion.

8- Lastly, give him his favourite food to end the spa session.