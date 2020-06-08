Pet Parenting: How to stop your cat’s frequent and loud meowing?

Meowing is the primary mode of communication for cats. When cats meow, they are trying to tell you something like they are hungry or stressed or scared or excited. So, you need to listen to them very carefully to understand what’s that matter with your little friend. It also establishes a strong connection between you two as you get to understand and communicate with them.

But often they meow quite loudly and frequently, which can be a serious issue. Even they do this at night. So, you need to be careful when your cat starts to meow frequently. These are the things to do for stopping the meowing of your kittens.

5 Ways to stop your cat’s frequent meowing:

1- When a cat is hungry, he or she will keep meowing loudly until you give them some food. So, the best way to stop them is to let them do it and then serve them food immediately.

2- Healthy cats often may ruin your sleep at night with their loud meowing because they want your attention at that time. So, make sure you leave them with their toys at night and spend ample time with them during the day for playing or exercising.

3- Frequent meowing may also denote towards their injury which it has recently got. So, don’t ignore that and consult your veterinary doctor as soon as possible.

4- Often, loud and frequent meowing is the result of deafness or cognitive dysfunction in your cats. Deafness is a temporary ear infection that can be treated. So, don’t ignore a vet consultation for this issue. And cognitive dysfunction can be cured with nutritional supplements and dietary changes to provide support to your cat’s ageing brains.

5- Cats tend to meow loudly when they are left alone. So, make sure you don’t leave them locked in a closet or bathroom mistakenly. And if you need to keep them alone in the house, then provide several options for them to feel comfortable like cosy beds, cat house, etc.

