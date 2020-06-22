Pet Parenting: How to train your dog in the right way?

New pet owners need to learn some basics to train their dogs in the right way. A well-trained dog depends on how you instruct him to learn the basic things.

Are you a new pet parent? Then the most essential thing for you is to train your dog properly. And this primely includes teaching it some basics to groom it as a well-mannered dog. Good training is responsible for deciding several characteristics of a dog. Its friendliness with kids and older persons, way of behaving with strangers among others can be controlled with proper training.

And if you cannot train your dog in the right way, then he won’t be able to gel with others including family members. So, a planned and proper training routine is needed for every dog. Are you a new pet parent? Then you need to learn these basic tips for training your dog. Have a look at them.

Basic training tips to train your dog properly.

1- You have to understand that he is an infant and not an adult. So, you have to be cautious with your expectations while instructing him. He may not learn at the first step very easily.



2- The puppy doesn’t know the language NO. So, when you want him to stop doing something, then show him what you want instead. This way, he will understand what he is allowed to do and what not. But don’t try to do it saying no to him; he won’t understand.

3- He can make you understand his feelings through body language and other signs. So, learn those signs to understand what your pet is trying to say to you. You can also do online research about their signs.



4- Training treats/gifts work great for them to teach something. They are ready to work harder to get that one piece of chicken breast or cheese or biscuits etc. These treats just need to be soft so that they can easily chew them in the middle of their training.



5- When he/she can’t do anything correctly then give him a reward instead of scolding him or her. This will make her/him realize that he or she is doing things right.



6- You have to be quick for giving treats or praise. If it becomes too late to come then he won’t understand the reason for the treat. And meanwhile, in the delay, the dog's bad behaviour may get encouraged when you treat them. So, be prompt to give him the treat for completing a task.



7- Always be happy when your dog comes to you even if you didn’t call him or her to come. Often, our dog doesn’t come to us even after calling him or her. This is the reason for such behaviour. So, always be playful, happy and inviting to him.

8- Bored dogs tend to have lots of troubles. So, get him proper mental stimulation with enough physical exercises on a daily basis.

Also Read| Dog’s Menstruation: How to manage the estrus cycles of your pet?

Share your comment ×