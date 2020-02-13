Pet Parenting: THESE 6 signs tell if your dog is in pain

Pet Parenting: We humans can always express what we feel, but dogs can't do that. If you have a doggie and you think that it's acting strange, then they might be sick or in pain. Here are some signs which state that your dog is in pain.

When it comes to us humans, we always say what we feel. If we are in pain, we visit the doctor and speak to them about the symptoms that we are facing off lately. If we are disturbed about something, we talk to someone who can understand us. Communication is something that's there for us, and hence we can share what we feel, how we feel with anyone and everyone. But then there are our paw buddies who can't do the same. Our doggies suffer in silence because they can’t speak, it can sometimes be difficult to spot when they’re in pain, whether it be as a result of injury or an underlying issue.

They try to tell us about their pain with their behaviour, but sometimes we fail to understand. If you have a doggie or love dogs in general, then here are some signs, some more obvious than others, which can indicate pain in dogs.

Here are some pet parenting tips for all you doogie lovers:

1. Antisocial behaviour

If your adorable dog is suddenly behaving antisocial, aggressive in his behaviour or is trying to hide away, then this could be an indication that they're in pain. If you see any noticeable change in their behaviour, then that's a cause of concern.

2. Differences in eating and sleeping habits

Dogs in pain sleep more than required, since maybe they are trying to heal or it's difficult for them to move around. Apart from the movement, a loss of appetite and noticeable differences in the amount of water they’re drinking are often common symptoms.

3. Being more expressive

If your little dog is yelping, growling, snarling, and even howling, then there are chances that your dog could be telling you that something isn’t right.

4. Signs of unrest

Restlessness is an indicator of pain in dogs. If your dog is pacing back and forth repeatedly or is facing difficulty in getting comfortable, there could be an underlying issue.

5. Changes in their body

Swelling of the paws, legs, and face is a sign of distress that could be caused by inflammation, or infection. When in pain, some dogs have a rigid and hunched stance, while others assume the ‘prayer’ posture with their front legs on the ground and their bottom in the air. Dogs take the ‘prayer’ position when they are suffering from abdominal pain as it allows them to stretch this area out.

6. Shaking

If your dog is shaking or trembling, don't assume that it's getting old or is feeling cold. Both can be a sign of pain - or a symptom of something more serious such as poisoning, pancreatitis, or kidney disease.

ALSO READ | Pet Parenting: THESE human foods are actually DANGEROUS for dogs

ALSO READ | Pet Parenting: 5 warning signs that your pet could be OVERWEIGHT

ALSO READ | Do you have a pet baby? Here’s how you can be a good pet parent

Read More