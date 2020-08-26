Pet Parenting: THESE are the 6 tips to keep your dog healthy

We have to do lots of things to take care of our dog to give him a healthy lifestyle. But we often unknowingly avoid some basic things that are highly essential to keep them healthy. So, read below to know them.

When you have a pet dog in our house, then taking good care of it is one of the prime tasks for us. They need a lot of mental and physical stimulation, otherwise they may face many health and mental issues. We also need to have a strict eye on their diet and make sure that they have healthy foods always.

We can’t give them treats every now and then, it should be provided on a special purpose. So, when it comes to keeping a dog healthy, there are lots of things to keep in mind. These are some of the most crucial points to remember that can help you to keep your dog healthy.

Read below to know the tips for keeping your dog healthy.

1.Keep your dog always on a healthy diet. Having a healthy weight will keep your dog safe and protected from many health conditions.

2.Make him do exercises regularly. Physical activity will help your dog to have mental stimulation. They can have a healthy weight and be safe from any mental disorders. So, make sure you let your dog indulge in a proper workout session.

3.A healthy diet is a key to a healthy mind and body. Always make sure that your dog is getting a nutritious diet and for that you can always ask your vet for a healthy diet plan. There are many foods that your dog shouldn’t eat at any cost, so keep an eye on that. And treats should be given in moderation.

4.We often think that we should take our dog to a vet when he gets sick. But we should take him for a checkup at least once in a year. This will help us understand if the dog is healthy and also detect problems earlier if there are any.

5. Vaccination is a must for your pet dog to keep him safe from deadly diseases like distemper, parvo, panleukopenia and rabies. So, talk to your vet to vaccinate your dog.

6.Always keep your dogs free from all kinds of parasites like fleas, ticks, heartworm etc. Make sure you talk to your vet about it so that he can prescribe the best products for your dog to get rid of the parasites.

