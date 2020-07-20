Pet Parenting: THESE are the basic things to know about cat’s health

If you are going to adopt a cat, then you should know the basic things about its health. There is a difference when it comes to nurturing a dog and a cat. So, it’s important for every new cat owner to know the basic.

Are you thinking to adopt a cat? You should do proper research to know everything about a cat. There are several things to know about their health and how to take care of them. Taking care of them is different from that of a dog. And their health issues are also different.

They cannot be easily trained and kept active with a regular workout like a dog. So, first, you need to know the basic things about a cat. So, here it is.

Basic things about cat’s health:

1- Keep a check on their breath. If your adult cat has extremely bad breath then take him to the vet. This can be tooth decay or any other dental problems.

2- Declawing is highly dangerous for the cats. Scratching is a normal thing for them. So, you should not declaw them.

3- Plants are highly toxic to cats. So, if they accidentally eat any part of the plants, talk to your vet immediately. He can develop certain symptoms as well. Azalea, rhododendron, lilies, holly, etc. are harmful to them.

4- Cats need to be given meat for potential growth. So, if you are thinking to keeping them on a vegetarian diet, then talk to your vet. You then need to give him or her some nutritional supplements which are available in the market.

5- Giving milk to your cat is not always a great idea for their health. It can lead to obesity. And if your cat is lactose intolerant, then this can cause diarrhoea. Try to give him fresh water and a balanced diet.

6- Cats tend to hide their illness or injury. If your cat is behaving in an odd manner, then there must be an issue.

7- Cats can also get heartworm. This spreads due to infected mosquitoes that bite them.

8- You need to constantly monitor your cat’s eating habits. What type of food and how much of it he or she likes to have? If they are over-eating, then it can lead to obesity. And if they are eating in a very small amount, then it is likely that they suffering from an illness.

9- You need to keep them active with different games and exercises. Give them toys to play with. You can also try laser-pointer toys for them to chase.

10- Cats can also have bladder problems or urinary tract infection. If your cat has stopped using the litter box or has blood in his urine, then take him or her to the vet immediately.

11- Cats can also become depressed. So, you have to make sure you keep them happy. Their depression results in abnormal behaviour like their unwillingness to eat or vocalise.

