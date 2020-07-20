  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Pet Parenting: THESE are the basic things to know about cat’s health

If you are going to adopt a cat, then you should know the basic things about its health. There is a difference when it comes to nurturing a dog and a cat. So, it’s important for every new cat owner to know the basic.
2462 reads Mumbai
Pet Parenting: THESE are the basic things to know about cat’s healthPet Parenting: THESE are the basic things to know about cat’s health
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Are you thinking to adopt a cat? You should do proper research to know everything about a cat. There are several things to know about their health and how to take care of them. Taking care of them is different from that of a dog. And their health issues are also different.

They cannot be easily trained and kept active with a regular workout like a dog. So, first, you need to know the basic things about a cat. So, here it is.

Basic things about cat’s health:

1-  Keep a check on their breath. If your adult cat has extremely bad breath then take him to the vet. This can be tooth decay or any other dental problems.

2-  Declawing is highly dangerous for the cats. Scratching is a normal thing for them. So, you should not declaw them.

3-  Plants are highly toxic to cats. So, if they accidentally eat any part of the plants, talk to your vet immediately. He can develop certain symptoms as well. Azalea, rhododendron, lilies, holly, etc. are harmful to them.

4-  Cats need to be given meat for potential growth. So, if you are thinking to keeping them on a vegetarian diet, then talk to your vet. You then need to give him or her some nutritional supplements which are available in the market.

5-  Giving milk to your cat is not always a great idea for their health. It can lead to obesity. And if your cat is lactose intolerant, then this can cause diarrhoea. Try to give him fresh water and a balanced diet.

6-  Cats tend to hide their illness or injury. If your cat is behaving in an odd manner, then there must be an issue.

7-  Cats can also get heartworm. This spreads due to infected mosquitoes that bite them.

8-  You need to constantly monitor your cat’s eating habits. What type of food and how much of it he or she likes to have? If they are over-eating, then it can lead to obesity. And if they are eating in a very small amount, then it is likely that they suffering from an illness.

9-  You need to keep them active with different games and exercises. Give them toys to play with. You can also try laser-pointer toys for them to chase.

10- Cats can also have bladder problems or urinary tract infection. If your cat has stopped using the litter box or has blood in his urine, then take him or her to the vet immediately.

11- Cats can also become depressed. So, you have to make sure you keep them happy. Their depression results in abnormal behaviour like their unwillingness to eat or vocalise.

Credits :onegreenplanet, Getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement