Pet Parenting: THESE are some first aid tips for dogs that you should keep in mind

Our pets can't speak but they feel pain and if you think that your pooch is injured or is in pain, then here are some first aid tips that you can use till you take them to the vet.

When it comes to loyalty, truthfulness and unconditional love- one being that gives us all this is our little pup. Doggies, unlike we humans, can share love without expecting much in return. And it is our responsibility to make sure that we take care of our doggies and always understand what they need and how they feel. And we need to start doing so by knowing some first aid tips for our pups.

Doggies play or eat something that they shouldn't and fall sick and that time we don't know how to handle the situation. So, here are some tips that you can follow until you take your pooch to the vet.

Keep a pet first aid kit available at all times. This kit should include contact information for your vet, gauze, bandages, a thermometer and milk of magnesia for absorbing poison.

If your pet is in shock after suffering a severe injury, keep their head level with the rest of their body if they have lost consciousness. See your vet immediately, and try to keep your pet calm.

If your pet has a fracture, keep them on a flat surface, such as a board, and bring them to the vet as soon as possible.

If your pet is suffering from heatstroke, then these are the signs that you should look out for- panting, reddened gums and excessive drooling. Try to cool your pet off until you’re at the vet, such as with a damp, cool towel.

Choking is quite common among pets. If you think your pet is choking on something then, check for a foreign object in the mouth. Try to remove it carefully if possible with tweezers. Or else, take them to the vet ASAP.

These are some first aid tips that you must keep in mind. These tips come in handy if your dog is in distress.

