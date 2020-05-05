Pet Parenting: THESE non toxic houseplants are perfectly safe for your cats and dogs

All indoor plants are not safe for your pet friends. So, you have to choose a houseplant which is non-toxic and not harmful for your furry friends. So, take ideas from this list to be a good parent for your animals

If you have a furry friend in your home, then it’s mandatory to keep your abode neat and clean because it’s not only about your dog’s health but also about yours. So, it’s necessary to make your own place pet-friendly so that they can stay there peacefully. This also includes gardening. If you have indoor plants then you must aware of the fact that some species of houseplants can be harmful for your pets.

So, there should be some pet-friendly and non-toxic plants that will not cause any threat to your cats or dogs. Also, keeping these plants will also help you and your pets to breathe in the fresh air. So, if you are confused about choosing the right indoor plant for your little furry ones, then we can help you out.

Houseplants that are safe for your furry friends.

Money Plant

Money plant can effectively reduce toxins from the air, especially formaldehyde. Apart from pets, this plant also is a great option for people with asthma and lung issues.

Palms

There are different varieties of palm which will not make your furry friends sick or nauseating. Initially, the areca palm is the best option to start with. It doesn’t require that much care and purifies the air effectively.

Spider Plant

Also known as airplane plant or ribbon plant, this plant is absolutely non-toxic for both cats and dogs.

Boston Fern

This non-toxic plant is safe for your pets and they can brighten up your guest room and bathroom as well. They need humidity and ample indirect but bright light.

