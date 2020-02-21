Pet Parenting: THESE signs prove your dog is super happy

We can express our happiness, but our little doggies can't. If you want to know whether your dog is happy or not, then these signs will help you understand that in a much better way.

An expression is something that's a noble gift to us humans. We can express all our emotions, be it happy or sad. If we dislike anything, we can always express it by showing different emotions. But our little doggies are not that fortunate to express whatever they feel. And hence, sometimes, we humans have to take an initiative to understand what our little pooch is trying to say or express.

When it comes to expressing, dogs usually have a way to express their happiness and anger. And if you often don't understand when your pooch is happy, then these signs will help you with it. Dogs often show some signs when they are happy.

Here are some signs which prove that your little pooch is happy and healthy.

Soft eyes: When a doggie is happy, its eyes will be a normal, soft shape. Its gaze will be relaxed and more gentle. And it will blink quite often.

Smile: Happy dogs often appear to smile. The mouth is open, the corners are turned up and while some teeth may be visible, it is not in an attacking way.

Says no to destruction: When a dog is happy, it has no destructive behaviour, even when it's home alone. Happy dogs generally get plenty of physical and mental stimulation, whereas under-exercised and under-stimulated dogs are more likely to become destructive, along with dogs who suffer from separation anxiety.

Enjoys playing: A happy pooch always loves to play. It's always up for a game or a walk. Since exercise and play are so natural for dogs, if your dog doesn't seem interested, it might be dealing with some pain or an illness, and it's time to make an appointment with your vet.

Eats well: A happy dog always has a great appetite. If your dog is eating well, it indicates that it's both happy and feeling physically well.

Sleep’s well: A healthy, happy dog usually sleeps on time and for long hours. If your dog isn’t sleeping that much, it could be a sign of stress.

