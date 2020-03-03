Pet Parenting: THESE techniques will help you to de stress your dog

Just like us, dogs too go through stressful times. However, they cannot express it like we do. So as a pet parent, read below to find out how these tips can help you de-stress your pooch and make them happy.

Stress is something that everyone faces. Not only us humans, but even our little pups can be stressed at times. Getting too excited while seeing them, cuddling with forcibly or being loud around them constantly not only stresses the dog, but it also makes them a bit aggressive at times. And as a pet parent, it is your responsibility to make sure that your pooch is always happy and stress-free. While we have various techniques to cope up with the stress, our pooches have us. And hence, it's our responsibility to make sure that our pooch is always happy.

If you think that your pooch is stressed, then here are a few simple tips that'll help you de-stress your pooch. Try it yours because a happy pouch is a healthy pooch.

Deal with the noise level tactfully:

If your dog is afraid of fireworks, thunderstorms, loud music and other loud noises in general, then instead of comforting him while he is showing fear, ignore him. I know that sounds cruel, but if you comfort him that'll be rewarding his fear. Instead, ignore him and only praise him when he is not showing any signs of fear; that'll help him to feel a little calmer.

Deal with the visitors well:

When you have guests over, make sure they do not whine over the dog. Tell them to ignore the dog until he calms down. Have the dog sit with you and the guests, but give him something to do. It will calm him down and will make him comfortable around unknown people.

Be attentive while you take your dog on a walk:

When you take the dog on a walk, and if your dog is insecure when others are approaching to touch him or play with him, then, you may need to help him a little. Cross the road or turn around and go in the opposite direction. It will help your dog to learn to trust you.

Good diet:

Like us, dogs too need to have a good diet. So, you have to make sure that your dog is on a good diet. Go for a hair or blood analysis test, that'll help you determine if any areas need attention or a particular nutrient; it will also tell you the toxin levels in your dog’s diet.

Rescue remedies:

A few drops of Rescue remedy can be placed in the dog’s water or food if he is feeling stressed or worried. DAP diffusers are also available from veterinarians, which help to calm highly stressed dogs.

