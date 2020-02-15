Pet Parenting: Things you must NEVER do while training your pup

When it comes to training dogs, we need patience. If you are training your dog or will start with the training soon, then here are a few things that you must avoid by all means.

When it comes to training, not only kids but our little puppies also require training. Right from where to pee to where to eat, our doggies need to learn everything. Just Like we train our little ones to walk, we also have to train our pups to run, exercise and do some gestures. While training a kid and training a pup are two different things, there are some don'ts in both cases. If you bought a little paw buddy recently, and are planning to train it like a pro, then here some things that you must avoid at all costs.

There are right ways to train a dog, and there are wrong ways to train a dog.

Here are some things that you should never do while training your pup.

Don't use complex names:

There's a reason why dogs have names like Coco, Cooper, Max, Bella, and so on. It is so because dogs understand simple names since it helps them understand when you are speaking to them much more easily than with names like Welber or Agatha. You can come with creative names, but keep them simple.

Don't be inconsistent with rules:

Dogs don't understand rules that apply only sometimes. If you let your pooch sit on the couch with you while you are watching TV but not when you’re cooking dinner, they will get extra confused and sad when you try to scold them for doing the wrong thing. So if you don't want your dog to sit on the couch, teach them that.

Don't move along too quickly:

Yes, trying to teach your dog a handshake can be tough, but you need to deal with it patiently. The biggest mistake a dog owner can make is to move too quickly for the dog to follow along. You must have patience when training a puppy or a dog, or else nothing will stick.

Avoid showing signs of stress:

Sometimes, your dogs can sense when you are stressed, startled, or tense. Make sure you are relaxed and ready to train at the times you’ve set aside to do so. It is important because the less stressed you are, the more you can enjoy with your dog.

Don't stop when you see that your dog is behaving well:

It may be tempting to stop training when you see that their behaviour has been consistently good. But you’ve got to continually keep your dog stimulated and willing to learn for both your sakes.

