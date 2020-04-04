Pet Parenting: Things your pooch hates and why you should avoid doing it immediately

If you have a little pooch that often gets scared or angry, then you might be doing something wrong. Read below to find out things that your dog hates and should be avoided by all means.

We humans can express all our emotions well, but when it comes to our little pooches, they often cannot express how they feel or what they feel. And hence as pet parents, we have to make sure that we try to understand them and their needs, just like we need people to understand what we feel. However, at times, despite doing everything we can, we end up doing things that our pooch absolutely hates.

There are things that we do unknowingly that stresses our pooch and hence they dislike us at times by all means. If you think your pooch gets upset or angry easily, well that's because you are doing something that they don't like. Hence, with that read below to find out things that your dog hates and why you should avoid doing it immediately.

These are the things your dog hates and you should avoid by all means:

Talk politely:

DON'T yell at your dog. Dogs don't understand the language; they understand our tone and body language. Hence, when you are angry, refrain from shouting or raising your voice in front of them. Be stern and firm without raising your voice.

Don't hug and cuddle constantly:

Some dogs don't like being hugged by everyone. Hugging isn't an animal trait, so they don't understand it well. So don't hug or cuddle with them constantly since that either leads to a fearful or aggressive response.

Handle them with care:

Handling your pet with care is as important as handling a newborn. Dissuade people from touching your pet until they are comfortable with them. Believe it or not, this causes a lot of stress, and even scares the pooch at times.

Don't stare at them:

We humans wouldn't appreciate if some random person will constantly stare at us. Similar is the case with dogs. Don't stare into your pooch's eyes, it makes them extremely uneasy.

No costumes please:

With time, pet parenting has evolved a lot. And now people dress up their pets in various costumes like “ Superman, hot dog, sailor, etc. If you are doing so too, then stop doing it right away since you are making your pet uncomfortable.

