Pet Parenting Tips: 6 Things that can poison your dog

There are certain human foods that are highly dangerous for the dogs. Some can even kill them. But apart from the foods, there are several other things that are equally harmful for them. The names are given below.

When you have a dog in your house, you have to be extremely careful of everything that is harmful to your furry friend. That can be human goods, human medicines or any other stuff. They don’t understand what to eat and what not to. So, it’s your duty to keep an eye on them always to protect them from harmful things.

Dog owners know that there are certain human foods that are very harmful for dogs and some of them even can cause death. But apart from that, there are several other things that can be dangerous and poisonous for them. What are those things? Read on to know.

Things that can poison your dog pet:

Foods

Certain foods like chocolate, gums, candies, grapes, raisins, etc. can cause health issues for dogs. Gums and candies contain xylitol which is highly dangerous for their health. Raisins and grapes are considered to be toxic foods for dogs.

Insecticides

Sprays or spot-on flea and tick treatments are highly toxic to them. Certain chemicals in them can cause serious issues in your dogs and cats when not applied appropriately. So, dog owners need to be extra careful. Read the labels properly.

Rodenticides

Keep mouse and rat poison away from your dogs. The chemicals in them are extremely poisonous for your furry friend. They can cause bleeding, brain swelling, kidney failure, vomit, bloating, etc. in them.

Human drugs

Certain human drugs like ibuprofen and naproxen can kill the dogs. They can cause stomach and intestine ulcers along with kidney failures in them. If your dog has taken them mistakenly, then talk to the vet immediately. Generally, all kinds of human drugs should be avoided.

Household cleaners

Sprays, detergents, polishes, bowel cleaners, drain cleaners, rust removers, etc. are also harmful for your pet dog. They are acidic which can cause serious health problems for them. Keep them away from their reach.

Anti-depressant human drugs

Never give your dog any anti-depressant human drugs. If you can notice any behavioural changes in your dog, then consult your vet.

Share your comment ×