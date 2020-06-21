Pet Parenting Tips: 7 Human foods that are safe for your cats

Not all human foods are safe for cats and that’s why you have to be very careful while giving them a treat. But there are some human foods that are safe and even quite healthy for your little furry friend.

It feels really bad when you are enjoying some tasty food but can’t share them with your little pet. After all, you also want to give them a treat with some delicious snacks. But most of the human foods are really unsafe for cats or dogs as well. They may experience serious reactions consuming those foods. So, you should be really careful so that your cat cannot eat them at any cost.

However, there are certain foods that are safe for your little furry friend and they can enjoy having them with you as well. According to doctors, a cat should not eat garlic, chocolates, raisins, sugary foods, alcoholic or caffeinated drinks, grapes etc. But here’s the list of foods that are fine for your kittens. Let’s find out.

Foods that you can share with your cat.

Spinach

Spinach is rich in Vitamin A, C, K, iron and calcium. It’s absolutely safe and also healthy for your cats. Even Spinach is included in some cat foods for its health benefits.

Eggs

Eggs. Eggs are also used in certain cat foods. They have protein and Vitamin B are safe for your pet to eat. But make sure, you cook them properly before giving it to your little friend.

Chicken

Chicken is another common food that is used in many commercial cat food products. It’s a great choice to add in your cat’s diet chart because it’s a good source of lean protein. But cook them properly and remove the skin of the chicken before feeding.

Banana

Bananas are rich in soluble fibre and potassium. It works as a great snack for your cat to give them a healthy treat. It almost makes up their ten percent daily calorie intake.

Oatmeal

It’s a potential source of energy for your cat and is rich with Vitamin B. But check if your cat really likes it or not before preparing.

Cheese

Cheddar, swiss and gouda cheese are good for your cat. They are high in calcium and protein. So, you can use cheese to give them treat with some baked foods.

Bread

Bread has protein and fibre in a good amount and they are a great choice for your cat’s snacking time. They will like it.

