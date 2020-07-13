Pet Parenting Tips: How to brush your cat’s teeth?

For protecting your cat from any kind of dental problem, you need to brush his or her teeth on a daily basis. So, these are the steps to follow for brushing your cat’s teeth without any hassle.

If you have recently become a new pet parent of your cat, then make sure you are taking care of its health properly. Keep an eye on its eating habits, sleeping habits, pooping and urinating, physical activity, etc. But the list doesn’t end here. You have to take proper care of their dental hygiene as well.

For this, you need to brush their teeth regularly. The task can be a bit tedious, but after all, it’s for their well-being. And regular brushing can also prevent any kind of dental issues in cats. But do you how to brush his or her teeth properly? Follow these steps for it.

Brushing your cat’s teeth:

What do you need?

For brushing your cat’s teeth, you need the following items:

Finger toothbrush for cats.

Veterinary toothpaste for cats.

Soft gauze sponge or clean cloth.

Steps to brush his teeth

Follow these tips for the brushing:

First, touch your cat’s mouth to make him or her habituated with your touch. Do this only when they are calm.

If they seem comfortable with your touching, then try touching their lips then and slowly move towards their teeth.

If they is still ok, then put the soft gauze or cloth around your finger and touch their teeth with it.

Once they get habituated with it, try this with toothpaste.

If they get uncomfortable, then stop it right then and try the next day again.

And don’t forget to give them treats after every step.

Once they are comfortable with gauze and toothpaste, then introduce them with the toothbrush.

Slowly start to brush their teeth with the toothbrush and toothpaste in circular motions.

Do it 2-3 minutes daily.

This will not be achieved in the first attempt. But you will have to keep trying for it.

Make your cat habituated with brushing

You need to make your cat habituated with the brushing with these steps:

Do the brushing every day on the same time when they are calm because cats respond to routine.

Give them cuddles while doing it because they can sense any kind of anxiety or fear in you.

Bring them small treats of their favourite food, so that they can consider it as a fun game.

Make them sit in front of you on a chair, couch or your lap.

Communicate with them with a gentle and soft voice.

For better insight, you can refer to this video below.

