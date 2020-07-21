Pet Parenting Tips: How much and how often should you feed your dog?

If you have recently adopted a dog, then his or her eating habit is the prime concern for you. Your dog should have a healthy weight which can be gained by the right diet plan. So, remember the things given below while feeding your dog.

If you are a new parent of your dog, then you need to be aware of his or her eating habits. How much and how often they should eat? These are some of the tidbits that you should know about. As we humans eat three meals along with snacks, dogs do not eat the same way.

They have a completely different pattern. Their eating habit depends on their breed, age and health. So, before you decide any particular diet plan for your furry friend, let us guide you on this.

These are the things to remember for feeding your dog:

1- If your dog has a healthy weight and is completely normal and fit, then you can try the free-choice feeding method. Here, you leave the food in one corner and let your dog decide when to eat it. When he is hungry, he will eat the food. But the downside of this method is, the food can catch insects or rodents. So, you should cover the food with a transparent lid, so that your dog can see it.

2- For the dogs, who cannot stop eating, portion control method is the best one. The portion would be decided based on your dog’s weight. Consult your vet to decide the right portion. He will guide you. If you are giving him commercial dog food, then follow the instructions given on the packet. But taking advice from your vet is always recommended.

3- Next is timed feeding. In this method, you set 30 minutes time to let your dog finish the food. He can eat as much as he wants in this period. In this way, when you give him food after a gap of 8-12 hours, he will be hungry.

4- Don’t forget to ask your vet about their treats. If you need to give him treats frequently for training, then give a very small amount. Treats will also be decided as per their weight. Talk to your vet about it.

5- Often dogs always seem to be hungry. This should not be the case. If he is always hungry, then increase the food amount. But it is always better to talk to your vet before doing this. On certain cases, food portion will be changed, i.e. when your dog is pregnant or more active, weather is hot or cold and when he or she is recovering from an injury.

