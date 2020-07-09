Pet Parenting Tips: How to take care of a newborn kitten?

If you have got a newborn kitten who has been separated from his or her mother, then you need to nurture them and give a healthy life. So, here are some tips to take care of newborn kittens.

If you have recently brought a newborn kitten or your cat has just given birth to it, then you need to be very careful about the little one. If the kitten has been separated from the mother, then you have to take care of him properly. You have to feed him or her, take care of their health and keep a constant eye on them. It’s your responsibility to train the kitten and make them socialise with other humans and pets.

So, if you have got a newborn kitten and need tips to care for it, then this article is for you. From feeding him to giving him training for the bathroom, we have discussed everything here. Read on to know the tips.

Tips to take care of a newborn kitten:

How do you feed a newborn kitten?

For first four weeks, the newborn kitten should be given mother’s milk only. So, if the kitty has been separated from mother, then talk to your vet for a foster mother or ask him about giving commercial milk. But don’t go with cow milk at all. After four weeks, start giving him milk replacer and then soft chewable foods.

How often should they eat?

For the first four weeks, they should be fed every 1-2 hours a day.

After four weeks, they should be given soft kitten food and milk replacer in a bowl for four to six times a day.

After 12 weeks, they will have milk replacer but not more than four times a day because from this time, you need to decrease the frequency of giving milk replacer to them.

Kitten who is six months old should be fed three times a day.

Keeping them warm

Newborn kitten should be kept warm which can be done by keeping a heating pad near to them. You can use a bottle filled with hot water also and wrap it in a towel to place it near the little one. But make sure you keep it in such a position from where your kitty can move when it wants.

The ideal weight of a kitten

Kitten’s birth weight should be 3 and a half ounces based on their breed. And then it may get double or triple during the first week of birth. Kitties who aren't of adequate weight may not survive.

Can you hold them?

If the kittens are with mother, then don’t touch or hold them. And if you are taking care of them, then talk to your vet before holding them if they are of one week of age. And start to socialising them with humans from the second week. From the second to the seventh week, this is the perfect time for socialising.

How to train them for urinating and pooping?

They cannot do it by themselves between the second and the third week. So, dip a soft and clean cloth or a piece of gauze in warm water and gently massage its anal and urinary areas for it.

