Pet Parenting Tips: Is it safe to share the same bed with your pet dog?

Do you sleep on the same bed with your dog? But is it safe for your health? Well, there are certain things to consider before sharing the same bed with your pet. Let’s have a look at them below.

We always want to cuddle our dogs to make them feel loved and pampered and want them with us every time. And this makes us sleep with our furry friends as well. But is it safe enough to sleep on the same bed with your pet dog? Well, there are lot of mixed opinions regarding this point. Some say there are certain health benefits to share the same bed with your pets. But others have shown serious concern regarding this.

Well, this often depends on your preferences, lifestyle and environment. So, before taking any decision, you need to know about the benefits and downsides of sharing the same bed with your dog. Check them out right below.

Benefits of sharing the bed with your dog

According to doctors, sleeping on the same bed with your pet can have positive effects on your mental health. The closeness you feel with them helps to decrease blood pressure and reduce stress and depression. This happens because sleeping with your dog increases oxytocin release which reduces cortisol secretion and lowers blood pressure. And this is how it keeps anxiety, stress and depression at bay.

This also strengthens the relationship between you and your dog. And this strong bond plays a major role in increasing your sense of mental security and decreasing loneliness. And this is specifically important when you need emotional support.

What are the negative sides of sharing the bed with your pet dog?

Having your pet on the bed will easily make it overheated and dirtier with its hair. Most of the space will be covered on the bed that won’t allow you to stretch out. Your pet may bring parasites, mites, fleas, etc. on your bed. Later, you may develop allergies or asthma. Dogs can also transmit fungal infection like ringworm for which you may experience serious skin issues.

What are the things to consider for it?

You need to first keep a check on your dog’s sleeping habits, hygiene, medical conditions, personality and temperament. If your dog snores a lot which disturbs your sleep, then you should reconsider about sleeping with your pet on the same bed. Some people are allergic to their pets. So, ask your doctor before having them on the same bed.

