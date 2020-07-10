Pet Parenting Tips: THESE are the first aid tips for pet emergencies

When your dog or cat gets hit by a car or gets seizures or eats something poisonous, you have to rush to your veterinarian immediately. But before that, you need to give him some first-aid treatments to give some instant relief until he gets the actual treatment. So, here are the tips below.

When your pet gets choked or eat something poisonous, then it needs emergency first-aid until he is getting any treatment. So, what should you do for that? When there comes any pet emergency, then you have to be ready for it so that you can prevent the situation from getting worse.

First of all, you should always have your vet’s number so that you can call them at such a moment. But what are the other things that you need to do initially? They may meet with an accident and get cuts. So, what will you do in all these moments? Read on to them below.

Things to know about pet emergencies:

Choking

If your dog is choking but still breathing then just keep her or him calm. And then take them to your vet for the treatment. But if their tongue or gums are turning blue then put your hand on the top of the muzzle and lift it to open the mouth but don’t cover her nostrils. And then remove the disturbing object with needle-nose plier.

Poison

If he has eaten something toxic then it will poison him that can even lead to death. So, without wasting any time call your vet right then for the treatment.

Cuts and bites

Cuts, bites and punctures can cause serious infections in your dog. So, take him to the vet immediately to heal that cut. But before going to the vet, cover the area with sterile gauze and cotton and then apply pressure on it until the blood stops.

Car trauma

If your dog or cat gets hit by a car, then lay him down on a flat board while going to the vet in the car. If he has got a head injury then tilt the board slightly so that his head would be above his body while travelling. If his bones have been broken then reduce excessive movement at that time.

Seizures

If he has got seizures, then move furniture or any other objects out of their way. And go to your vet immediately.

