Pet Parenting Tips: THESE are the poisonous things for your cats

Do you have a cat? Well, then you have to be careful about the things which are poisonous to them. Because they can cause serious health issues in his body.

Like dog pets, cats also need a lot of pampering and care. And this also includes their eating habits. Often cats may eat something that is highly poisonous for them. It can cause several health issues and death sometimes. So, if you have a cat in your house, you need to be very careful about it. Have a constant eye on him so that he cannot eat something harmful.

But before that, you need to know the things that are dangerous for your cats. So, here are the things that are poisonous for your cats. Read on to know!

Poisonous things for cats.

Human medicines

Never give your cat human medicines because these are extremely harmful to your little furry friends. The medicines that should be kept away from them are as follows:

Antidepressants

Cancer medicines

Cold medicines

Pain killers

Vitamins and other supplements

If your cat has some health issues, then talk to your vet for the medicines that are made for them only.

Human foods

Many foods are there that should not be consumed by cats at any cost. They are as follows:

Alcohol

Caffeinated foods or drinks

Chocolate

Garlic

Grapes

Onions

Raisins

Xylitol (found in gums, candies and toothpaste

Plants

While playing with your cat in the indoor or outdoor garden of your home, make sure they don’t eat parts of the plants. Because some are highly damageable for them. The names are given below.

Aloe Chrysanthemum Hyacinths Lily Mistletoe Rhododendron Tulip Insecticides and chemicals These are some of the chemicals and insecticides that we used for our household things but are highly dangerous for our furry friends: Bleach Detergents Fertilizers Herbicides Insect and rodent bait Symptoms of getting poisoned When a cat gets poisoned, then they show certain symptoms and they are as follow: Breathing problems Confusion Coughing Diarrhoea Drinking and urinating more than usual Upset stomach Increased saliva secretion Seizures Skin irritation Vomit What to do if your cat gets poisoned? These are the things to do when your cat gets poisoned: Call your vet immediately or take it directly to the doctor’s chamber for the treatment. Collect samples of his vomit or stool.

Share your comment ×