Pet Parenting Tips: THESE are the poisonous things for your cats
Like dog pets, cats also need a lot of pampering and care. And this also includes their eating habits. Often cats may eat something that is highly poisonous for them. It can cause several health issues and death sometimes. So, if you have a cat in your house, you need to be very careful about it. Have a constant eye on him so that he cannot eat something harmful.
But before that, you need to know the things that are dangerous for your cats. So, here are the things that are poisonous for your cats. Read on to know!
Poisonous things for cats.
Human medicines
Never give your cat human medicines because these are extremely harmful to your little furry friends. The medicines that should be kept away from them are as follows:
Antidepressants
Cancer medicines
Cold medicines
Pain killers
Vitamins and other supplements
If your cat has some health issues, then talk to your vet for the medicines that are made for them only.
Human foods
Many foods are there that should not be consumed by cats at any cost. They are as follows:
Alcohol
Caffeinated foods or drinks
Chocolate
Garlic
Grapes
Onions
Raisins
Xylitol (found in gums, candies and toothpaste
Plants
While playing with your cat in the indoor or outdoor garden of your home, make sure they don’t eat parts of the plants. Because some are highly damageable for them. The names are given below.
Aloe
Chrysanthemum
Hyacinths
Lily
Mistletoe
Rhododendron
Tulip
Insecticides and chemicals
These are some of the chemicals and insecticides that we used for our household things but are highly dangerous for our furry friends:
Bleach
Detergents
Fertilizers
Herbicides
Insect and rodent bait
Symptoms of getting poisoned
When a cat gets poisoned, then they show certain symptoms and they are as follow:
Breathing problems
Confusion
Coughing
Diarrhoea
Drinking and urinating more than usual
Upset stomach
Increased saliva secretion
Seizures
Skin irritation
Vomit
What to do if your cat gets poisoned?
These are the things to do when your cat gets poisoned:
Call your vet immediately or take it directly to the doctor’s chamber for the treatment.
Collect samples of his vomit or stool.