Pet Parenting Tips: THESE human foods are safe for your dog

Being a pet parent is not an easy thing. You have to be careful always about your dog for their mental and physical health. You need to take all responsibilities of them. And this includes being sensitive to their diet chart as well. You should never give any human foods to your little furry friend as they are highly dangerous for them. For example, chocolate is one of human foods which dogs should strictly avoid.

Pet owners need to know that there are certain human foods that are safe for your dog which you can share with them. Some human foods are quite healthy as they have certain nutritional benefits. The list of foods is given below.

Human foods that are safe for your dogs:

Carrots

Chewing carrots can remove plaque from their teeth and give good dental health. It’s also filled with vitamin A which is beneficial for their skin, coat and immune system. However, you should give them carrots in moderation as excess vitamin A can be toxic for them.

Apples

Apples are rich in Vitamins A and C which are good for your dog. The fibre present in this fruit also improves their digestion. But never feed them rotten apples as they are fatal for the dogs.

White rice

Plain cooked white rice is a good option for their upset stomach as they can easily digest it. But dogs with diabetes can have white rice in small amount as it can increase blood sugar levels.

Dairy products

Dogs are allowed to have milk, cheese, yoghurt, etc. But they should consume these in a small quantity. And dogs with lactose intolerance should strictly avoid having dairy foods. Symptoms of lactose intolerance are vomiting and diarrhoea.