Pet Parenting Tips: THESE human foods are safe for your dog
Being a pet parent is not an easy thing. You have to be careful always about your dog for their mental and physical health. You need to take all responsibilities of them. And this includes being sensitive to their diet chart as well. You should never give any human foods to your little furry friend as they are highly dangerous for them. For example, chocolate is one of human foods which dogs should strictly avoid.
Pet owners need to know that there are certain human foods that are safe for your dog which you can share with them. Some human foods are quite healthy as they have certain nutritional benefits. The list of foods is given below.
Human foods that are safe for your dogs:
Carrots
Chewing carrots can remove plaque from their teeth and give good dental health. It’s also filled with vitamin A which is beneficial for their skin, coat and immune system. However, you should give them carrots in moderation as excess vitamin A can be toxic for them.
Apples
Apples are rich in Vitamins A and C which are good for your dog. The fibre present in this fruit also improves their digestion. But never feed them rotten apples as they are fatal for the dogs.
White rice
Plain cooked white rice is a good option for their upset stomach as they can easily digest it. But dogs with diabetes can have white rice in small amount as it can increase blood sugar levels.
Dairy products
Dogs are allowed to have milk, cheese, yoghurt, etc. But they should consume these in a small quantity. And dogs with lactose intolerance should strictly avoid having dairy foods. Symptoms of lactose intolerance are vomiting and diarrhoea.
Chicken
Plain boiled chicken is a good option for your dogs when they have an upset stomach.
Peanut butter
Unsalted peanut butter without any added sugar is good for your dog but always in moderation. It contains vitamins E, B, niacin and healthy fats and protein which are all good for them. But check before giving it to them that it doesn’t contain xylitol (sweetener). If your dog eats it mistakenly, contact your veterinarian immediately.
Plain popcorn
Popcorn with no sugar, butter and salt is healthy for your furry friends because it contains magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, etc. which are beneficial for their health. But make sure they don’t eat unpopped popcorn kernels.
Bananas
Bananas have magnesium which is beneficial for their bone health. But it should be consumed in moderation as they are high in sugar content. So, bananas should be an occasional treat.
Cucumbers
It’s a safe low-calorie snack, which is mainly good for overweight dogs. It is also rich in Vitamin K which is good for your dog’s health.
Green beans
Cooked or raw green beans are good for them as well. It is rich in iron, calcium, vitamin K, proteins, etc. But don’t put any seasoning on them and chop the beans properly to prevent choking.
Watermelon
Watermelons are healthy for dogs as it is rich in vitamins B6, A and C. The water content is very high in this fruit which keeps your dog hydrated all the time. But don’t forget to remove the seeds before giving it to them.
Cashews
Cashews are good for your dog but in moderation. It contains magnesium, calcium, antioxidants, proteins, etc.
Bread
Dogs can have bread but in a small amount. It increases carbohydrates and calories. So, it is better in moderation for snacking time.
Coconut
Coconut milk and coconut oil are all safe for them. It contains lauric acid which destroys virus and bacteria. It also helps to cure bad breath problem and skin conditions like hot spots, flea allergies, itchy skin, etc.
Eggs
Fully cooked eggs are a great source of protein for your dogs which are also good for their upset stomach. But never give them raw eggs.
Honey
A small amount of honey is good to strengthen their immune system as it is packed with vitamins A, B, C, D, E, K, potassium, calcium, magnesium, copper, antioxidants etc. It can also help them with their allergies.
Also Read| Pet Parenting Tips: 7 Human foods that are safe for your cats