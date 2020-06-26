Pet Parenting Tips: What is the right way to dispose of animal waste?

Want to know how to dispose of animal waste and how to give your pup potty training? Then read on.

We all love pets but do not love their droppings. Pet waste is not only dirty but also smelly and it is a chore that we dislike the most. This may be a nuisance for you but at bigger levels, we have to consider so many things while scooping and dumping any pet's business. If you are a pet owner then you should not ignore the waste management as it is a tenet of responsible pet ownership.

One of the biggest misconceptions of pet's doody is that the waste serves as a natural fertilizer and you should collect it for the garden or flower bed. But if you a pet owner then you should know that it is NOT true. In fact, leaving your pet's waste or concentrating in any area can seriously damage the soil quality and can be dangerous for both families and their pets. Are you curious about how to dispose of animal waste in a right way and how to give a cat or dog potty training? Then read below. We asked Devanshi Shah, Founder & CEO, Petkonnect to share the vital information.

The right way to dispose of animal waste

Devanshi said, "In my experience as someone who lives in the city, I have found that buying a pooper-scooper is the best option. They last for years, and you don’t have to keep rebuying plastic bags. Use the pooper-scooper to pick up after your pet and then just flush the doo doo when you get home. For those who live in big building complexes and may find this a difficult method with shared elevators, for example, you can use recyclable and environmentally friendly poop bags to reduce your carbon footprint and dispose of in trash cans. For those of us living in farms, composting is highly recommended."

How to give a dog potty training?

She stated, "Positive reinforcement is key over here. Do not scream at your pup when he or she poops in the house. They usually don’t understand why you’re angry and tend to get upset. What you need to do is reward good behavior that you like to see, and your pup will understand that. When you take your pup down to the park for a walk, walk it for some time till it takes a poop. Immediately after it poops reward the pup with a treat alongside some loving cuddles and words. The process can be slow and difficult sometimes, but just keep repeating it and your pup will be trained within a month or two."

