Pet Parenting Tips: Why and how to take extra care of your pets in monsoons?

Animal activist and blogger Utpal Khot has shared why and how pet owners should take care of their pets during the rainy season.

With the onset of monsoon almost everywhere in India, it is time for the dog feeders, pet owners and animal lovers to get buckled up. The season is unbearable when it comes to animals like dogs. New pet parents need to get a few things stocked up immediately.

What happens in the monsoon?

The rainwater gives an ideal breeding ground for water-borne diseases. It is also ideal for ticks and fleas. If your pet accidentally steps in such water or gets ticks, it could lead to severe tick fever which is detected very late. This could lead to kidney failure or even death. The stagnated rainwater if consumed could lead to intestinal and stomach infections. They could get ticks in their paws as they tend to step on the wet muddy ground if taken for a walk at the wrong time.

What to do to keep your pets in the best shape?

Avoid taking them out when it is raining. It is best to train them to pee and poop indoors especially in rains. If they do, then your pet is 90 percent safe. Most infections happen only during rains. In case it is necessary to take your pet out, put a mouth muzzle on compulsorily as the dogs have a sharp sense of smell. Since it has rained, the ground becomes loose and many new things have come up. The number of different smells a dog could get increase manifolds. Also, with the regular smell, they need for pee/poop disappears due to rains. So a dog is always seen with his nose stuck to the ground.

He/she tries to analyse all new smells and also try to find a familiar smell so that they can pee. The problem here is they can easily get infected by fleas and ticks since they are so close on the ground. Ensure that they don’t chew grass as this is where the maximum fleas, tick infections come from during monsoons. So the muzzle helps keep your dog safe and away from all the nuisance creating things.

Check with your vet: Ensure that you have taken the dog to your vet and done his deworming, given the necessary boosters and also the pending vaccines, if any. Don’t delay these as they take of your pet. Your dog will be stronger with all this and his bowel movement will be clear if dewormed at the start of the monsoons.

Monitor food: Avoid giving heavy meals in the evenings as they have slower digestion during rains. Feed a heavy breakfast, a decent meal during the noon and a very light meal during the evening (if at all you feed in the evenings). Avoid non-veg as much as possible as there might be chances of infection if the chicken is not boiled properly or is raw.

Bathing and grooming: Give them a hot water bath every fortnight. Use branded shampoos with anti-tick properties for safety. Pat them dry every time they are wet and ensure that they are combed nicely especially if you have breeds like the golden retriever. Oil massage them well before a bath and clean their ears and clip nails post bath. Use a dryer if needed to dry them as moist skin below the fur is an ideal breeding ground for ticks. If you find your dog dull after a bath, check his/her's temperature and see a vet if he/she has fever.

Give moderate exercise: Since you are not taking out your pet for regular walks/ run during the monsoon, give them moderate exercise indoors. Make them fetch or jump so that don’t become lethargic. The ideal time is mornings. Involve your kids in these activities. Due to Coronavirus and the lockdown even they have get bored.

My son Pranav Khot helps here by playing with Vinnie (our Indie female dog) and with all the 5 cats. So mornings post the heavy breakfast and a brief rest, they have a decent exercise running indoors to fetch a ball or try to catch the string mouse toy (cats).

Warm and clean beds: Ensure that you give your pet a lot of love and comfort. The thundering may scare your pet and he/she may pee/poop especially if they are puppies. Don’t get upset or shout at them. Clean and dry the area immediately and cuddle up your pets. They need your love. Do a lot of belly rubbing when you put them to sleep. Ensure that their bed is comfortable and dry. In fact, keep some warm clothes, gunny bags for your building /colony strays too. All dogs need warmth during rains.

A happy pet will always keep you happy and stress-free. So it is up to us as pet parents to be more careful and be on toes during monsoons.

By Utpal Khot, founder of an NGO, Being the Real Human Foundation. He has been a blogger for the last 10 years and a pet parent for the last 9 years.

Credits :Pinkvilla

