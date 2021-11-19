Pet sitting tips you should know before taking care of your friend's dog

If you happen to love animals, then you’re probably thrilled by the prospect of taking care of your friend’s dog for a short period of time. However, this is easier said than done, for a canine who is away from his owner may miss him terribly and misbehave as a result. Hence here are a few tips that will help you sail through your first stint of being a dog sitter.

Getting acquainted with the dog before the D-day

Getting acquainted with their dog before you’re spending lots of time together is critical. So you must ask your friends to plan a hangout with their four-legged pal. You can observe the dog’s behavior and will have plenty of time to ask the owners any questions you may have. The dog too gets a chance to sniff you and knows that you are a friend because his master or mistress is comfortable around you.

Closely mimic the dog’s regular schedule

There will be routine times when the dog goes for a walk, to poop or even to pee. Sticking to his schedule helps him become more comfortable with you. Make sure you feed him on time and with the diet prescribed by his owner as well.

Expect separation anxiety

If this is the first time you’re spending time alone with the dog, then understand that the dog may be anxious about this too. They are probably wondering why their owner left them alone and whether or not they will return for them. Hence they may experience separation anxiety which could cause them to mope. Try to be reassuring and friendly, while offering them their favorite blanket or toy, as familiar things could bring them comfort.

While he may miss his owner, following these tips will ensure that the animal feels secure and comfortable around you, which mean fewer barks and more cuddles for you!

