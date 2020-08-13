Pets and Human Health: Here’s how pets can improve our lifestyle

Having a pet is really beneficial for our health. It boosts our mood and helps to cope with several health issues. So, here’s why having a pet is good for us.

We all know that it feels great to have a pet at your home. We can nurture them like our own baby and provide them with an improved and healthy life. Apart from this, animals can improve our health as well. They help us to cope with depression, lower blood pressure and boost our mood and that has been proven by experts.

Most of the animals, especially, dogs are highly attached to humans emotionally. So, having them with you really makes you happy and jovial. So, here are some health benefits of having a pet.

Pets and their positive impacts on our health:

1. Be it a cat, dog or fish, watching them makes you feel great and happy as your body goes through several changes that boost your mood. The stress hormone cortisol starts to get decreased, whereas the level of serotonin, a happy hormone, rises.

2. Different types of research have seen that having a pet lowers your blood pressure and heart rate while resting. Children with high blood pressure are also benefitted with it.

3. When you have a pet in your life, your cholesterol and triglycerides levels tend to become normal and healthy. That is maybe because of the active lifestyle.

4. Pet owners are less likely to die due to any cardiac disease like heart attack. Even research has seen that people after a heart attack have an improved heart health after having a pet.

5. No one loves you more unconditionally than a pet. So, it helps to ease your depression as well. They can listen to you talking for a long time making you feel calmer.

6. If you have a pet, especially a dog or a cat, you need to make them do exercises regularly for a healthy lifestyle. This improves your health because you need to do the workout with them regularly.

