In Pics: Therapy dog Moose receiving an honorary dogtorate is the most pawsome news

Therapy dog Moose is now Dr. Moose Davis after receiving an honorary doctorate. Read on to know more about the pooch.

Are you a doggo lover? Then this piece of news will squeal and grin in joy. It is the time graduation and many are taking to their social media accounts to share about the same. Today we are talking about a pooch who graduated recently and received an honorary doctorate. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University have granted an honorary doctorate to a therapy dog named Moose. The official handle took to Instagram to share about the same.

Dr. Moose Davis, who has been part of the Virginia Tech family since 2014, has been serving faithfully as a full-time therapy dog with Virginia Tech’s Cook Counseling Center and is an ambassador for mental health awareness. As per vtnews.vt.edu, he has aided in more than 7,500 counseling sessions and over 500 outreach events six at Virginia Tech. This is not all, he was honored in 2019 with the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association’s Animal Hero Award.

A part of the caption read," Born and raised at Guiding Eyes for the Blind in New York, Moose was adopted by Dr. Trent Davis, a counselor and coordinator of the university’s Animal-Assisted Therapy program. Named the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association’s 2019 animal hero for his service, Moose helps reduce the stigma often associated with mental illness. Familiar figures on the Virginia Tech and veterinary college campuses, Drs. Moose and Trent have participated in more than 7500 individual and group counseling sessions and have completed countless hours of outreach. Thank you for being you, Moose."

He received his degree at the Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine's virtual commencement. They also shared about Moose's feelings after the graduation ceremony. The caption read, "Moose is so happy to serve the Hokie Nation, sharing smiles, tail wags, and his calming presence. On Friday, he humbly accepted an honorary doctorate from @vamdvetmed. We often say that we will never know Moose’s full impact. He is beloved by so many. The story of his DOG-torate has been making a splash nationally and internationally, and we are thrilled to know that Moose’s story is bringing hope and smiles to people all over the world. Moose leads his junior colleagues, Wagner, Derek, and Carson as the therapy dog team continues to serve at VT. #utprosim . Congratulations, Dr. Moose!"

Check out the posts right below.

As per vtnews.vt.edu, the Labrador Retriever faced a few challenging months as he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He has been receiving treatments such as radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and other therapies. What are your views about this Dogtor? Let us know in the comment section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×