Pimple Popper: Sandra Lee again popped a giant pimple and netizens have a field day

Dr. Pimple Popper again caught the attention of her fans by popping another giant pimple. This time her extractor tool was the hot topic for netizens.

Sandra Lee aka Dr. Pimple Popper again drove her fans crazy with her recent post, where she was popping a giant pimple on a man's forehead. But this time, what caught everyone’s attention was her industrial-sized extractor tool, which was twice the size of any tool her fans have ever seen in her videos.

This time, Dr. Lee was forced to slice the pimple. The blasting of the pimple forced the netizens to comment with weird thoughts. One of them has compared the blasting of the pimple with primula cheese; her giant extractor tool has been compared with bottle opener by another fan. Lee captioned the video as, "Level 2 of the Ultimate Popaholic Challenge!"

Another fan mockingly asked in the comments section, whether she has brought the extractor tool from her husband's garage. This video is now circulating all around the internet and popaholic netizens are getting their guilty pleasure watching this pimple-popping video. Dr. Lee is now counting down the best and biggest pops of 2019 and sharing them.

