The Pink Room: A conversation with a realtor whose 10 years' wait met with the COVID 19 pandemic

The California based realtor, who is also a Lupus patient, opens up about how her life and family which has been impacted during Coronavirus lockdown.

"Job-wise I was on track to have one of the best years in about 10 years. Now, the real estate market has plummeted, and literally, all my escrows have fallen out!" says Jeanice Spence, a 49-years-old realtor from Hesperia, California. Since the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed the world, she has hardly been able to step out of her home.

On March 19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide lockdown, cautioning around 40 million people in California that unless COVID-19 cases attain a thaw, the state might be heading towards an overwhelming of the medical system.

"Lockdown officially started about two or three weeks ago, but no one really took it seriously. However, once they announced it was a pandemic, people panicked, and one could not get anything from the neighbourhood stores," she says.

More than the lockdown, she is worried because since she is immunocompromised. "It's crazy. I feel bad for people who are at the risk of getting exposed to the viral infection. Since I have Lupus I have a compromised immune system. Right now my husband goes to the store if we need anything. Moreover, several lupus patients are unable to easily get their medicines since the news broke out that they are being used for COVID trials," she says.

She quickly adds that the confusion among people is both confounding and disquieting to witness. "There are still a few who haven't realised the magnitude of the pandemic," she claims.

(Jeanice Spence with her family during good days)

"A lot of people don't seem to be on lockdown. My husband still goes to work daily. I went out the other day for a doctor's appointment. I thought I would stop in and get an iced coffee real-quick. I only saw one person in the line so I went in and was waiting behind him since he was ordering. I overheard him telling the cashier that he has been sick. I just turned around and left," she adds.

More than Lupus, she claims it's her maternal instinct that is stressing her out. "Even though all my children are now adults and living independently, I can't stop worrying about them.

Her middle son's wife is in the navy and currently dutifully serving patients working at a hospital even though she is pregnant. On one end, she is worried about getting infected since they already have a small child, and on the other end, she can't shun her responsibility.

"My youngest is in hospital, and I worry about him. He is in a mental health hospital on a conservatorship. He wants to come home. I feel guilty he is there," Jeanice shares.

(Jeanice Spence with her family during good days)

"My oldest son is a delivery driver for a leading package delivery service. Despite her requests, he hasn't been able to make it home as yet. He is one of those who thought this was just like the flu. Now, of course, he sees things differently. I am very concerned since they don't let him wear a mask and he delivers packages all day to the public," she adds.

Her concerns aren't unjustifiable. And it's not just her. However, she isn't sure if its a thing to rejoice or worry more. "There are many mothers who are braving in similar situations. However, it's ironical that hearing that there are similar stories around the world fails to offer any consolation. In fact, it should make us worry a bit more, are we doing enough to save humanity?" she concludes.

