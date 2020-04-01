Pinkvilla reader and medical student Sonali from Norway writes a poem about Coronavirus

In the time of the pandemic, a reader shares her thoughts and fears. Read on to see what she has to say.

The Coronavirus pandemic has ensured the whole world comes to a stand-still. With the death rate increasing on a minute-by-minute basis, most countries including India, the United States of American, London, Spain, Italy and more are on lockdown for long periods of time. This has not only impacted every industry, but is also having an effect on people.

At times like this, communities and societies are coming forward to help people get through this difficult time. With the medical community and governments doing all that is in their power to help safeguard more people, the one thing citizens are meant to do is stay at home.

As simple as it seems, staying at home also gets tough. With nowhere to go and a limited number of people to talk to, new hobbies and passions find their wings.

Sonali, a 24-year-old Medical Student from Norway and an ardent reader of Pinkvilla, also loves to write. She took some time out, pursued her passion and penned down a poem on the Cover-19 virus. From staying indoors at all times to being worried about friends and family, Sonali discusses all the strugges and difficulties of living during the time of the pandemic.

Take a look!

If you have something similar to share, write to us at pinkvilla@gmail.com and stand a chance to get featured on the site!

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More