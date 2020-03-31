Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day: 8 tips and ideas that will help you keep fit and productive

During this 21-day lockdown, instead of lazying around follow these tips and be fit, active and productive.

In a bid to flatten the curve of Coronavirus spread, the Indian government imposed a 21-day lockdown, i.e. till April 14. While the uncertainty over the pandemic is still looming, the news left many people confused and anxious. Some panicked about the daily essentials and started panic-buying. However, people got respite and became tension-free after the announcement of the availability of essential goods and services were made. For those who are despising the idea and cribbing over it, let me tell you that staying at home and self-isolating ourselves is the only best thing we can do right now.

Our social distancing will help the doctors and other front-liners who are risking their lives and battling against COVID-19. We all are coping with quarantine as best as we can and Pinkvilla too wants to help you out in the same. During this 21-day lockdown, instead of lazying around or scrolling through social media endlessly, follow these tips and ideas that you can do today and be fit, productive and active:

1. Diet tip of the day

Start your day on a healthy note. Instead of gorging on biscuits and unhealthy junk food, make sure to start your day with soaked almonds and raisins and later, have hearty and healthy breakfast such as poha or upma.

2. Workout tip of the day

Practice an immunity-boosting yoga pose called Adho mukha shvanasana. It is also known as Downward Dog Pose. Want to know more about it, click here.

3. Immunity boosting tip

As we know, immunity is our body's defense mechanism which fights with pathogens and viruses. So, today we are sharing one immunity-boosting tip and i.e. inclusion of Vitamin C rich foods or Vitamin C supplement. This particular vitamin is known as one of the best immune system boosters.

4. Skincare tip of the day

Avoid smoking. Smoking has been the greatest enemy of good skin for ages. The toxins released not only make your skin dull, dark and lifeless but also sets in wrinkles early causing premature aging.

5. Movie of the day

Pinkvilla's movie recommendation of the day is Parasite. This South Korean movie, which won several accolades including Academy Award for Best Picture is a must-watch. The black comedy is available on OTT platforms.

6. Series of the day

Money Heist is one of the must-watch dramas. And before the new episodes of season 4 start streaming from April 3rd, 2020, binge-watch this nail-biting crime thriller.

7. Recipe of the day

Today's recipe of the day is Mexican rice. The best part of the recipe is that you just need a few ingredients and it can be done in a jiffy. Check out the recipe right here.

8. Activity of the day

Enroll yourself for an online workshop. Now that you are free, then why not learn something new and that to from the comfort of your home. From yoga to gardening to painting, instead of getting bored, learn a new skill during this lockdown. Browse online and see what catches your fancy.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More