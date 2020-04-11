Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day: 9 Fun and interesting things to do while you are stuck at home

Don't know what to do the entire day amid Coronavirus lockdown? Then check out our guide right here.

The whole world is fighting against the microscopic villain with self-quarantine, social distancing and practicing hygiene. We have to say that during such an unprecedented crisis, many people, celebs and Indian government are handling it well. Unfortunately, the rising number of deaths and cases along with lockdown has led to a strong sense of fear, anxiety and stress across society. However, instead of panicking, we should look for the silver lining during this phase.

Instead of being dejected, let's be active and keep ourselves engaged during these days of lockdown. The time is ripe to focus on self-improvement. So, learn something new, enhance your skills, pursue hobbies for which we hardly get time. Watch movies and series which you always wanted to but never watched thanks to a hectic schedule. Confused over what to do? Fret not as we have recommendations and tips for you that will keep you busy throughout the day.

1. Diet tip of the day

Are you an eggetarian? Then let me tell you that the healthiest way to have them is either by poaching or boiling to get the maximum amount of nutrients of it. For the unversed, cooking almost destroys the nutrients of the egg.

2. Workout tip of the day

It is very important to have pre-workout and post-workout meals. The same will not only fuel your workouts but also help your body to replenish following a gruelling session. Some of the best pre and post-workout meals are bananas, nut butters, protein shakes, eggs, sweet potatoes and black coffee among others.

3. Game of the day

Just like PUBG, Call of Duty aka COD is quite popular among Millenials. It is a first-person shooter game and has mind-blowing detailing and graphics.

4. Skin care tip of the day

Vitamin C should be added to your skincare routine as well. There are several benefits such as better collagen production, brightening and hydrating skin, reduction in pigmentation and prevention against skin sagging among others. You can either go for Vitamin C oral supplements or serums and IV infusions.

5. Movie of the day

Today I am not suggesting one but three movies, i.e. The Dark Knight Trilogy. The Trilogy includes Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. All three are directed by ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan and these are must-watch movies.

6. Series of the day

If you have already a Sherlock Holmes fan, then you can re-watch the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Sherlock series again. If you have not, then you should watch the series which is based on classic detective stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

7. Recipe of the day

Today's recipe is rice balls made from leftover rice. It is super easy, quick and requires few ingredients. Check out the video tutorial right below.

8. Work from home tip

It is very vital to not work with bad posture. It feels comfy while working on a laptop from the comfort of your bed; however, bad posture can lead to aches and pains. Try to have a workstation with a chair and table or make sure to have proper posture while working.

9. Activity of the day

Have a Trivia day today. If you love any topic, for instance, if you are an avid car or tech follower, read up about the latest information and learn something new today.

