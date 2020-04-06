Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day: 9 fun and productive things to do while you maintain social distancing

Want to know some tips, ideas and suggestions to spend long days during this lockdown? Then read on below.

The nation-wide lockdown has led to a good amount of time at our disposal. While some of you are enjoying the days by sleeping and browsing social media sites, some have considered this as a golden opportunity to finally do things that they have been wanting to. People have been taking to their social media sites and to our new section called My Coronavirus Stories to tell their lockdown stories. Instead of being bored and jaded, we recommend doing fun and productive things.

And luckily, there are plenty of things to do for entertainment and fun while you're stuck inside. Confused about what to do? Running out of ideas? Fret not. We have come up with a series called Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day. Every single day we will give our readers some interesting and fun recommendations. Read on to know our suggestions to spend long days at home.

1. Diet tip of the day

Go for simple meals. One can opt for a one-pot meal as they are not only easy to prepare but also to clean up afterwards. Check out this article to know recipes.

2. Workout tip of the day

Hydration is important even during a workout. Drink 200-300 ml of water every 10 to 20 minutes during exercise. Drink around 200 ml of water no more than 30 minutes after you exercise.

3. Game of the day

If you cannot go outside to play pool or billiards then play online. Our today's recommendation is 8 Ball Pool. The game has a multiplayer mode and the interface is quite simple and easy to use.

4. Skincare tip of the day

Prepare this hydrating spray. For the same, you need 1 peeled cucumber cut into chunks and make a puree in a blender. Add to this 1 teaspoon aloe vera and ½ cup rose water. Stir all the ingredients together and put it in a small spray bottle. If it's too thick, you can add rose water or distilled water to dilute it.

5. Movie of the day

Today we are not listing one but a series of movies. Yes, you can binge-watch the Marvel films in order. Want to know the correct order of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Then click here.

6. Series of the day

The Family Man by Amazon Prime is one of the must-watch shows. Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of a head of an undercover anti-terrorism agency, who races against time to save Indian civilians. The realistic treatment is what the viewers like the most.

7. Recipe of the day

Our recipe recommendation of the day is white pasta. For the same, you require any type of pasta, cheese, butter, garlic, maida, milk, chilli flakes, salt, onion, veggies and pepper. Check out the video to know the method.

8. Work from home tip

Work from home, especially now, can lead to poor levels of productivity as you are just confined to the home and have other household work as well. To break the monotony and to improve productivity make sure to take smalls breaks such as coffee/tea, water and snacks breaks.

9. Activity of the day

Learn a language. There are several apps available for free. You can learn French, German, Spanish or whatever language fancies you.

