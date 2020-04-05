Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day: 9 Productive and interesting things to do during the lockdown

Feeling anxious as you have nothing productive to do? Try these recommendations of the day that we have for you.

We have been either working from home or are on a break for more than 10 days now as there is a complete lockdown in India to curb the spread of Coronavirus. This 21-day lockdown should be considered as a boon and not bane as you are protecting yourself and the community. And of course, you can utilize the time to build new skills, hone the old ones, explore other things and do stuff which we always wanted to, however, never did due to lack of time.

Most of us have a bucket list of things to do, now it is time to tick off some of them. Many of you might be bored and running out of ideas to kill the time. That's why we have come up with a series called Pinkvilla Recommendations Of The Day and every day we will give our readers some interesting recommendations. The below-mentioned ideas are quite simple and will help you structure your day.

1. Diet tip of the day

Start your day with honey, lemon and water concoction. It will not only rejuvenate you but also help your body to get rid of toxins. It will also boost up your metabolism.

2. Workout tip of the day

Try to learn planks today. Plank pose has tons of health benefits. Right from strengthening your core to better metabolism to helping to alleviate back pain to better mood, as mentioned there are several benefits of it. Initially, hold the pose for 15-20 seconds and gradually increase the time. Check out this how-to video right here:

3. Game of the day

After UNO, we have another card-based game called Teen Patti Online Poker. The game has a simple interface and you can play Teen Patti, Rummy and Poker among others. You can play with friends and family and have some fun time during this lockdown.

4. Skincare tip of the day

Try this homemade scrub to remove blackheads. Make a paste with the following ingredients such as 1 spoon, lemon juice - 1 spoon and Oatmeal - ¼ cup. Steam your skin to open up the pores. On the damp skin, apply the scrub. Make sure to gently scrub in a circular motion to exfoliate your face and focus on areas with blackheads.

5. Movie of the day

Our movie recommendation of the day is Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Watch this easy-on-mind film during this lockdown. The comedy-drama is available on Netflix. Fun fact: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is loosely adapted from this movie.

6. Series of the day

The series recommendation is Stranger Things. It is one of the iconic sci-fi series and ut has received heaps of praises for storyline and performances.

7. Recipe of the day

Today, we are sharing no oven chocolate cookies that you can prepare in a jiffy. For the same, you just need wheat flour, butter, ghee, powdered sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, milk and choco chips. Check out the video to know more.

8. Work from home tip

Try to diminish feelings of loneliness by interacting virtually with your colleagues. Have a video or phone call with your work buddy and after 15-20 minutes of chat you will surely feel better.

9. Activity of the day

Reading subscription service called Scribd has offered free access to the library which has over 1 million e-books, audible books and makes for 30 days.

